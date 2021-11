SEC vs. The Spread, Week 11

Do you like sports betting? Do you enjoy placing money on SEC games? Well here’s some stats for you!

Here’s how our friends at DraftKings have the SEC teams performing ranked in regard to their record against the spread. Surprises are both at the top and bottom! Here we go:

Record Against the Spread: 6-3-0

Cover Percentage: 66.7%

ATS +/-: +10.4

Record Against the Spread: 6-3-0

Cover Percentage: 66.7%

ATS +/-: +2.2

Record Against the Spread: 6-3-0

Cover Percentage: 66.7%

ATS +/-: +0.2

Record Against the Spread: 5-3-1

Cover Percentage: 62.5%

ATS +/-: +3.6

Record Against the Spread: 5-4-0

Cover Percentage: 55.6%

ATS +/-: +0.8

Record Against the Spread: 5-4-0

Cover Percentage: 55.6%

ATS +/-: +1.9

Record Against the Spread: 5-4-0

Cover Percentage: 55.6%

ATS +/-: +1.1

Record Against the Spread: 5-4-0

Cover Percentage: 55.6%

ATS +/-: -3.3

Record Against the Spread: 4-4-1

Cover Percentage: 50.0%

ATS +/-: +2.2

Record Against the Spread: 4-5-0

Cover Percentage: 44.4%

ATS +/-: -0.3

Record Against the Spread: 4-5-0

Cover Percentage: 44.4%

ATS +/-: +6.0

Record Against the Spread: 3-6-0

Cover Percentage: 33.3%

ATS +/-: -7.9

Record Against the Spread: 3-6-0

Cover Percentage: 33.3%

ATS +/-: -8.9

Record Against the Spread: 1-8-0

Cover Percentage: 11.1%

ATS +/-: -8.3

Here are the opening lines for Week 11, via Draft Kings

Arkansas (-3) vs. LSU

Georgia (-21) vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M (-1) vs. Ole Miss

New Mexico State vs. Alabama (-50)

Kentucky (-19) vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina vs. Missouri (-3)

Mississippi State vs. Auburn (-4)