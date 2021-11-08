AP Top 25 Week 11: It’s Just Georgia and Everybody Else

As the calendar turns to November, the College Football season is starting to wind down, and once again, there was no shortage of upsets as Saturday provided plenty of surprises. This season certainly has a 2007 feel to it with the upsets we’ve seen from week-to-week.

The biggest ranked upsets included North Carolina over undefeated Wake Forest and Purdue (the Spoilermakers, really) over undefeated Michigan State. This means were down to four unbeaten teams left —- Georgia, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, and UTSA.

In the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs did Georgia Bulldog things in a 43-6 win over the Missouri Tigers (but hey, you know what — Mizzou covered!). Texas A&M beat Auburn 20-3 to take over second place in the SEC West, and Alabama had to escape LSU with a 20-14 win. Meanwhile, Kentucky fell at home 45-42 to Tennessee while Arkansas clinched bowl eligibility with a 31-28 win over Mississippi State.

In these latest rankings, the Big Ten has taken the lead over the SEC for most teams ranked.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25:

In: Pittsburgh, NC State, Wisconsin

Out: Kentucky, SMU, Fresno State

Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 21, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

Conference Breakdown:

Big Ten: 6

SEC: 5

Big 12: 3

ACC: 3

PAC-12: 1

Sun Belt: 2 (Costal Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette)

Independents: 2 (BYU, Notre Dame)

American Athletic: 2 (Cincinnati, Houston)

Confrence USA: 1 (UTSA)

The first College Football Playoff rankings from Tuesday (guaranteed to change)

Georgia Alabama Michigan State Oregon

Top 25 match ups for Week 11:

No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State — 11:00 a.m. CST (ABC)

No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor — 11:00 a.m. CST (FOX)

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. Ole Miss — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)

No. 21 NC State at No. 13 Wake Forest — 6:30 p.m. CST (ACC Network)