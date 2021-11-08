 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reliving that Georgia game? We’ve got plenty of links for you!

Mizzou Links for November 8, 2021.

By Josh Matejka

Do we need to keep talking about this game?

Congrats on reading the very first sentence of the Monday links post-Georgia. If you’re here to relive that debacle then congratulations, we officially don’t understand one another!

Here’s all the Mizzou beat had from this weekend’s beatdown in Athens.

More Links:

  • Mizzou Football has three more games in the 2021 season and some key recruiting battles still to fight.

Mpemba is the No. 14 recruit in the 2023 class — he’s a 5-star athlete — with ties to the St. Louis area. He’s currently at IMG Academy, but the Show Me ties should be enough to get Drinkwitz’s foot in the door.

  • Oh, you’re more into basketball recruiting? Check this out.

Good news for Cuonzo Martin, who should see plenty more of Friedrichsen over the next few years.

  • Markus Golden with 3 sacks on the day?

