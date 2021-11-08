Reliving that Georgia game? We’ve got plenty of links for you!

Do we need to keep talking about this game?
Congrats on reading the very first sentence of the Monday links post-Georgia. If you’re here to relive that debacle then congratulations, we officially don’t understand one another!
Here’s all the Mizzou beat had from this weekend’s beatdown in Athens.
- Dave Matter wrote up the snap counts and PFF grades from the Georgia game and, yeah, it’s not great! Also for the Post-Dispatch, Max Baker focused on the good (the run?!) and the bad (the pass?!) of Mizzou’s defense from Saturday.
- Lila Bromberg released her grades from Saturday and, ah those are a bit harsh but yeah OK that’s fair.
- Chris Kwiecinski at the Columbia Tribune also released his grades from Saturday, including individual grades for each of the two freshmen quarterbacks.
- After his pick against Georgia, Jaylon Carlies is now second in the SEC in interceptions!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam discussed the freshmen QB play from a lopsided affair
- In which Matt Watkins makes his solo debut discussing the pace of Mizzou Hoops in 2021
- In which Sam continues his non-conference previews for Mizzou Hoops by looking at Iowa State
- In which MIZZOU COVERED Y’ALL!
More Links:
- Mizzou Football has three more games in the 2021 season and some key recruiting battles still to fight.
Mizzou on the 20th #STL— Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) November 8, 2021
Mpemba is the No. 14 recruit in the 2023 class — he’s a 5-star athlete — with ties to the St. Louis area. He’s currently at IMG Academy, but the Show Me ties should be enough to get Drinkwitz’s foot in the door.
- Oh, you’re more into basketball recruiting? Check this out.
A #Mizzou target in 2023 is switching from a Tulsa-based program to one in Kansas City. https://t.co/86zRjA8xB0— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 8, 2021
Good news for Cuonzo Martin, who should see plenty more of Friedrichsen over the next few years.
- Markus Golden with 3 sacks on the day?
That's what we do ♂️ pic.twitter.com/WrcQS0Oyot— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2021
- Prayers/best wishes/etc. go out to Drew Lock, who was ruled out of the Broncos’ game on Sunday morning after being sent to the COVID-19 list.
- Mississippi State got the better of Mizzou Volleyball in a Sunday match, taking three out of four sets.
- Anthony Kristensen covered Norm Stewart’s My Missouri lecture, a look back at his storied career as the Tigers’ head basketball coach.
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...