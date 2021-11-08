Reliving that Georgia game? We’ve got plenty of links for you!

Do we need to keep talking about this game?

Congrats on reading the very first sentence of the Monday links post-Georgia. If you’re here to relive that debacle then congratulations, we officially don’t understand one another!

Here’s all the Mizzou beat had from this weekend’s beatdown in Athens.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Mizzou Football has three more games in the 2021 season and some key recruiting battles still to fight.

Mizzou on the 20th #STL — Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) November 8, 2021

Mpemba is the No. 14 recruit in the 2023 class — he’s a 5-star athlete — with ties to the St. Louis area. He’s currently at IMG Academy, but the Show Me ties should be enough to get Drinkwitz’s foot in the door.

Oh, you’re more into basketball recruiting? Check this out.

A #Mizzou target in 2023 is switching from a Tulsa-based program to one in Kansas City. https://t.co/86zRjA8xB0 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) November 8, 2021

Good news for Cuonzo Martin, who should see plenty more of Friedrichsen over the next few years.

Markus Golden with 3 sacks on the day?