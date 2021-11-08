PODCAST: MACON AND COOK WERE FINE AND THE DEFENSE LOOKED IMPROVED, EVERYBODY CHILL. Recapping Georgia and looking ahead (briefly).

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well what happened against Georgia is exactly what we expected. Tyler Macon and Brady Cook showed some promise and fearlessness against a historically great defense. The Tigers’ defense also looked much improved as they cycled in some new guys.

The guys talk these topics as well as discuss some of the opponents in the coming weeks.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome! Mizzou lost to Georgia and whatever. Let’s recap it a little bit.

02:00 - 10:00-ish: How about that run defense?! Let’s talk a little bit about some of the defensive changes that lead to this improvement in the D overall.

10:00-ish - 13:26: There were a lot more young guys seeing the field, and maybe it will lead Mizzou to a bowl game.

13:26 - 26:11: THE QBS WERE FINE AND NO ONE BETTER MESS WITH THEM. DONT YOU REMEMBER WE PLAYED ONE OF THE HISTORICALLY BEST DEFENSES EVER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL?!

26:11 - 31:40: What will Mizzou choose to do? Win now or look to the future and take risks now?

31:40 - 36:23: Who do Nate and BK think the Tigers will start at QB this coming week?

36:23 - 43:54: Talking a little bit about some of the games to come for Mizzou.

43:54 - 47:04: If Mizzou hadn’t gotten blown out by Tennessee, how much would that change the mindset of this Mizzou team?

47:04 - END: Wrapping it up. The fate of Mizzou’s bowl hope are in their own hands moving forward. Tune in this Thursday as Nate and BK preview South Carolina and some of the other remaining games. OH, and go Mizzou Hoops! MIZ.

