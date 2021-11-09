MV3: Looking for silver linings in a blowout

1. Tyler Macon

In a somewhat controversial choice, our masthead is going with the true freshman QB who made his first college start against the best college defense in the country. Part of this is just for the simple fact that Macon was not put in a position to succeed (you’ll notice below that Brady Cook got some votes as well.) But part of this is due to the fact that Macon showed off a dimension that the Mizzou offense hasn’t displayed all season. He’s still a ways off as a passer, but Macon’s ability to run created some explosive plays, signaling a bright future in black and gold.

2. Chad Bailey

It’s hard to tell based on the final score, but Missouri finally made some defensive adjustments that worked against Georgia, and Chad Bailey’s play had a lot to do with it. Bailey played most of the game at linebacker, leading the team with a total of 10 tackles, including 9 solos. The linebacking corps has been brutalized this season, but it took Georgia a half to find their way against Bailey and the Tigers. That’s saying something.

3. Jaylon Carlies

Carlies tied Bailey for the team-lead in total tackles and added an interception (his fourth of the year) to boot. Carlies was under fire for most of the game as Georgia took to their air with their run game struggling, but most of that was due to the fact that Mizzou sold out to stop the run. Credit to Carlies where it’s due for continuing to make plays when the defense is overmatched.

Others receiving votes: Kris Abrams-Draine, Tyler Badie, Brady Cook, Tauskie Dove, Trajan Jeffcoat, Harrison Mevis

