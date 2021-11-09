IT’S OFFICIALLY HOOP SZN!

EVERYBODY GET UP, IT’S TIME TO SLAM NOW
It’s time, y’all.
TOMORROW. #ToTheFinishLine pic.twitter.com/p4abmBrmsh— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 8, 2021
Tonight, the 2021-2022 Mizzou Basketball season officially kicks off, as the men take on Central Michigan at 7 pm. The women will open their season this Thursday on the same court against Murray State.
Well, this is incredible.
Do you have what it takes to be great?#ToTheFinishLine pic.twitter.com/uK3mHnjLzy— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2021
There’s plenty of preseason content up on this here website, and you can catch all of it here. If you haven’t already, be sure to give all of our beat writers a follow on Twitter too, as they’ll be hard at work covering these teams. Here’s Kortay. Here’s Parker. Here’s Lauren.
Also, buy tickets! Go watch live sports! It’s so damn fun! (Editor’s note: I’ll be at BOTH games this week, NBD)
This week, Basketball is Back.— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) November 8, 2021
Both @MizzouHoops and @MizzouWBB kick off their 2021-22 seasons' at HOME this week!
https://t.co/Ssr6mWKfEI pic.twitter.com/lVqS8ewfcw
Support your teams, you goobers!
- The Post Dispatch is going all out in their day-before coverage of the Mizzou Hoops season opener. Dave Matter pondered how the newly made up roster will fare in its first test and offered five things to watch as the season gets started. In addition, Ben Frederickson detailed how a step up for Kobe Brown could mean exceeding expectations for the entire team.
- The Missourian’s Anthony Kristensen looks back 10 years to Missouri’s 30-win, Big 12-winning team and charts how the Tigers are planning to get back in the future.
- The USA Today sports network picks Missouri to finish 10th in its preseason all-conference picks and predictions.
- Don’t forget as basketball season begins tonight, Mizzou great Kim English begins his head coaching career tonight for George Mason! Best of luck, Kimmie!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Matt (Harris) makes the case for Missouri spacing the floor as hoops season returns
- In which Sammy reminds that Georgia is still the class of the country (as if we didn’t know!)
- In which Aaron looks at one of Missouri’s better defensive moments against the Bulldogs
- In which Parker previews the big story of the coming offseason: Next year’s QB battle
- In which our hoops position previews conclude with looks at Jordan Wilmore and Yaya Keita
- In which Nate and BK talk some more about Georgia because contracts dictate they do so
More Links:
- Lila Bromberg looked ahead to South Carolina, noting how their QB issues mirror Missouri’s and how this game could affect the final SEC East standings.
- In addition to the basketball coverage, the Post-Dispatch (courtesy of Jeff Gordon) looked at how the end of the football season could set up somewhat favorably for Missouri.
- Well... this is a bummer.
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. is out of the lineup for the “foreseeable future.”— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 9, 2021
Best of luck to MPJ as he recovers from what appears to be a serious injury.
- Larissa Anderson previewed her team’s coming 2022 season on the In the Circle podcast. Check it out here.
- Mizzou Soccer picked up a commitment out of Detroit yesterday. Welcome to Mizzou, Scarlett!
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...