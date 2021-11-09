 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

IT’S OFFICIALLY HOOP SZN!

New, 183 comments

Mizzou Links for November 9, 2021.

By Josh Matejka

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

EVERYBODY GET UP, IT’S TIME TO SLAM NOW

It’s time, y’all.

Tonight, the 2021-2022 Mizzou Basketball season officially kicks off, as the men take on Central Michigan at 7 pm. The women will open their season this Thursday on the same court against Murray State.

Well, this is incredible.

There’s plenty of preseason content up on this here website, and you can catch all of it here. If you haven’t already, be sure to give all of our beat writers a follow on Twitter too, as they’ll be hard at work covering these teams. Here’s Kortay. Here’s Parker. Here’s Lauren.

Also, buy tickets! Go watch live sports! It’s so damn fun! (Editor’s note: I’ll be at BOTH games this week, NBD)

Support your teams, you goobers!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Best of luck to MPJ as he recovers from what appears to be a serious injury.

  • Larissa Anderson previewed her team’s coming 2022 season on the In the Circle podcast. Check it out here.
  • Mizzou Soccer picked up a commitment out of Detroit yesterday. Welcome to Mizzou, Scarlett!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...