IT’S OFFICIALLY HOOP SZN!

EVERYBODY GET UP, IT’S TIME TO SLAM NOW

It’s time, y’all.

Tonight, the 2021-2022 Mizzou Basketball season officially kicks off, as the men take on Central Michigan at 7 pm. The women will open their season this Thursday on the same court against Murray State.

Well, this is incredible.

Do you have what it takes to be great?#ToTheFinishLine pic.twitter.com/uK3mHnjLzy — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2021

There’s plenty of preseason content up on this here website, and you can catch all of it here. If you haven’t already, be sure to give all of our beat writers a follow on Twitter too, as they’ll be hard at work covering these teams. Here’s Kortay. Here’s Parker. Here’s Lauren.

Also, buy tickets! Go watch live sports! It’s so damn fun! (Editor’s note: I’ll be at BOTH games this week, NBD)

Support your teams, you goobers!

Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. is out of the lineup for the “foreseeable future.” — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 9, 2021

Best of luck to MPJ as he recovers from what appears to be a serious injury.