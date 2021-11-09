Men’s Hoops Game Thread: Tigers vs Central Michigan

With a plethora of new faces, Cuonzo Martin will lead the Missouri Tigers onto Norm Stewart Court for the first time this season. They’ll be facing a Central Michigan as they try to get off to a 1-0 start.
Second Half Notes
- Boogie Coleman looks awesome. I know it’s Central Michigan, but damn it, the kid looks like a hell of a player. That three to open the half was something else.
- Kobe Brown has to stay out of foul trouble. He’s been kinda careless today, and against better competition that can’t do this if the Tigers want to succeed. He’s supposed to be the leader and you can’t do that from the bench.
- Wilmore just doesn’t look any better. The team looks much better when he’s not on the court.
- Mizzou just looks flat. The defense is worse, they’re not finishing as strong around the rim, and overall, just look a step slower than CMU who have cut this to 54-50 game with 11:22 to play.
- No field goals in 5 minutes for the Tigers. Less than ideal would be an understatement. Hopefully, they can regain that late momentum they had in the first half.
- Yaya is playing his role really well, he knows his job and he has done a fantastic job tonight in his first collegiate game,
- Ronnie DeGray is going to be a fan favorite at Mizzou. He’s been living on the offensive glass and had a double double with about 10 minutes left in the game.
- Mizzou just needs to pull away late here, and I think Mizzou fans will be pleased with this performance.
- ^looks like this won’t be happening. I do not know what happend to this team’s shooting stroke at halftime, but it is gone.
- Ronnie DeGray is GRITTY.
First Half Notes
- Seeing Wilmore get dirty early is a good sign that he’s going to be willing to work hard.
- Early foul from Kobe isn’t what you want to see. He’s got to cut down the fouls from last year if he’s going to lead this team.
- Yaya doing the little things like drawing that charge is what’s going to get him minutes.
- Despite a couple misses from three, Pickett looks sharp to open this one up. He has 6 early points at the under 12.
- Ronnie Degray gets the Tigers off the schnide from three to start the season and that’s what you want to see.
- First three from Coleman looked pure that’s something I think Tiger fans could get used to.
- Three straight threes! Degray, Coleman, Davis
- Ronnie DeGray is playing hard. He’s got 7 early points and three boards.
- And the BLOCK! Ronnie DeGray is making sure people in Columbia learn his name quick.
- Javon Pickett is a bad man. Kid has been on a mission today.
- Boogie may only have 6 points but boy does he look poised and let me tell ya that shooting stroke looks smooth. I think this kid on the catch and shoot is going to be really dangerous this season.
- Between Davis and Pickett, it looks Cuonzo has a couple guys that can really get to the rim and will be aggressive doing it.
- If Davis can shoot it, when he wasn’t advertised as much of a shooter, that could really make this offense dangerous inside and out.
- There has been tons of Mizzou players hitting the deck for loose balls and I. LOVE. IT.
- Overall I give that half a A grad. Slow start, but they really picked it up offensively and played some great defensive possessions. If you asked Cuonzo Martin what he wanted, I think he would’ve said exactly this.
'Bout time.— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 9, 2021
7 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
https://t.co/2FxXPDc4fA (SECN+)
https://t.co/CrZWED9uQG
https://t.co/718MKPdSc1#ToTheFinishLine pic.twitter.com/y3KDwk3CPo
>>>LINK TO THE CMU PREVIEW HERE<<<
The Details
Opponent: Chippewas (0-0)
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou, -16.5
Where To Watch: SEC Network + | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Five Questions!
- Who will lead the Tigers in scoring?
- How much will Cuonzo implement small ball?
- Who of the newbies do you want to see the most?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
Loading comments...