Wednesday Watch Grid: Game Times and Betting Lines for Championship Week

Every Wednesday, Rock M Nation will post game times and channels for the week’s SEC football schedule, including, of course, your Missouri Tigers. We will also include betting lines for the SEC slate as well as some other lines of interest. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

Well another subpar week has pretty much been the highlight of the second half of our season. We are still over .500 thanks to Michigan State’s victory over Penn State, but Ohio State and Mizzou really let us down. We’re at approximately 51% win rate this season, so to finish the season at the coveted 53% to break even we will be needing a 2-1 week or better.

Overall Season Record: 18-17-1

Championship Week

Friday, December 3rd

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers -1 vs. UT-San Antonio Roadrunners O/U 71.5

Where: Conference USA Championship Game: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

When: 6:00p CST

Channel: CBS

Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes -2.5 O/U 59.5

Where: Pac 12 Championship Game: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

When: 7:00p CST

Channel: ABC

Saturday, December 4th

Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys -5.5 O/U 46.5

Where: XII Championship Game: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: 11:00a

Channel: ABC

Kent State Golden Flashes -3 vs. Northern Illinois Huskies O/U 74.5

Where: MAC Championship Game: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

When: 11:00a

Channel: ESPN

Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs -5 O/U 50

Where: Mountain West Championship Game: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

When: 2:00p

Channel: Fox

Appalachian State Mountaineers -2.5 vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns O/U 53

Where: Sun Belt Championship Game: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

When: 2:30p

Channel: ESPN

Houston Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats -10.5 O/U 53

Where: American Conference Championship Game: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

When: 3:00p

Channel: ABC

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs -6.5 O/U 49.5

Where: SEC Championship Game: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

When: 3:00p

Channel: CBS

Pittsburgh Panthers -3 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons O/U 72.5

Where: ACC Championship Game: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

When: 7:00p

Channel: ABC

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines -10.5 O/U 43.5

Where: B1G Championship Game: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

When: 7:00p

Channel: Fox

This Week’s Picks

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Under 46.5

This total seems really low, but when you look at it, both teams are very defensively oriented and run the ball. Their previous meeting this year was a 24-14 victory for the Cowboys which was easily under this point total. Oklahoma state showed some serious offensive life last week, but I don’t trust that to continue. The sharps are also on this under, and the public is hammering the over. Vegas always wins, so let’s ride with them.

Cincinnati -10.5 vs Houston

I love love love the Bearcats. I personally think if they can secure the three seed, they’ll be the team facing Georgia in the championship game, and they’ve earned the opportunity over the past two year. Now, I know they’ve put up some clunkers of games, but their two biggest games of the year, they’ve handled with ease. They beat Notre Dame 24-13 on the road and took it to SMU 48-14 just a couple weeks ago. Houston is very good, but Cincinnati is playing for a hell of a lot more. Also 92% of the money is on the Cougars plus the points to make you feel even better about this pick. Some pros are still on the Cougars despite the large amount of action on them, but I believe in Luke Fickell’s ability to get his team ready for a big game.

Alabama vs Georgia Under 49.5

Alabama’s o-line problems were on full display last week when they barely scraped out an overtime victory against their rivals Auburn. Scoring only 10 points in regulation before going to play the best defense the country has seen in a long time just spells a recipe for disaster to me for the Tide. Nakobe Dean is just going to live in the backfield if this Bama line continues their poor run of form lately. I also don’t think Georgia is going to get going offensively because Saban always has something up his sleeve against his assistants. I see this game being in the range of 24-14 in favor of the Dawgs, or somewhere around there.