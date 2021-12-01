XC Coach Steps Down, Drink & Co Visits KC Commits

First of all, I cannot actually believe that it is 1) DECEMBER FIRST, and 2) it’s supposed to be in the mid-60s to low 70s the next couple days… WHAT IS THIS MADNESS?!?

Head coach Marc Burns, who has led the Cross Country Tigers for the last eight seasons, announced his retirement from coaching early this week. According to the Tribune’s Eric Blum, Burns led the women’s cross country team to a regional title and an NCAA championship berth in 2016. Under his tutelage, MU runners won six national championships, 12 All-America honors and nine Southeastern Conference titles, headlined by Olympian Karissa Schweizer.

MUTigers.com did a great job wrapping up the lengthy accomplishments of the XC Tigers while Burns was at the helm. From the article:

“It has been an honor to serve as the Head Cross Country Coach and Assistant Track & Field Coach at the University of Missouri over the past 8 years,” Burns said. “I have decided to step back from full time coaching and go to work for Boost Treadmills. I am excited to start this new challenge that will allow me to continue to nurture all the relationships I have built in coaching over the years and provide some more weekend time to support our four son’s athletic endeavors. “Alongside Coach Shaylee Marr, Coach Stephen Smith and Coach Eileen Halter we have mentored some amazing young men and women and enjoyed watching their many successes in the classroom and on and off the track. I want to thank Coach Brett Halter for the opportunity he has given me and my family and for all the support he has provided along the way. Thank you to all of our support staff who are always there to help our student athletes anyway they can. Most importantly, I want to thank our student-athletes past and present for allowing me and my family to be a part of their journey. The future is bright for the current group of Tigers and I am looking forward to continuing to help out Coach Smith as a volunteer coach until Coach Halter hires a new coach.”

Thanks for all you do covering sports in the MidMo area! You are one of the best at what you do! Appreciate the platform to thank all of those that helped me along the way but most importantly the student athletes! MIZ! https://t.co/7yMNu5olT8 — Marc Burns (@mburnsMizzou) November 30, 2021

While the Tigers await their bowl game fate, Coach Drink and some of his staff made it out to KC to visit with all the incoming 2022 recruits from the area. Looks like Top Golf?

Wishing BOTH Mizzou Hoops teams the best of luck as they take on [redacted] on the road, and SIUE at home, respectively, tomorrow evening.

Big congrats to sharpshooters Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank, on their All-Tournament team performances at the Christmas City Classic.

Your Christmas City Classic All-Tournament team!@hayfrank42 takes home MVP honors and @laurenhansen_1 makes the All-Tournament squad #OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/MM5mwD9ArV — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 30, 2021

Gotta keep that undefeated streak going!

Two ranked duals coming up this weekend for TigerStyle!

It's a Mizzou Wrestling reunion and we want YOU there!



Join us Saturday for 2⃣ ranked duals and a tailgate in the Fieldhouse for food, games, a kid zone and more! #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/ueRsnBdOIZ — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) November 30, 2021

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

Jeremiah Tilmon will be back in action with the Lakeland Magic on Friday, and y’all, I can’t even determine when their last game was because ESPN offers so little info on the G-League. I don’t think they’ve played since the 20th, so that’s…. weird. But anyway, JT shared this on IG so I thought I would share it, too.

DRUUUUUU and the Sioux Falls SkyForce were back in action on Sunday, losing in double OT to the Charge, 113-116. In the starting lineup, Dru played 36 minutes, scoring 15 points on 7-18 shooting (1-7 from three), with 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 5 fouls (ouch).

In Saturday’s game against the Charge, which they lost 111-115, Dru came off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-11 shooting (3-6 from three), with 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, to go along with 4 fouls. He was a +10 on the night.

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on Portland on Monday night, and won convincingly, 129-107. Jordan Clarkson played 30 minutes, scoring 22 points on 7-15 shooting (6-10 from three), with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 fouls. He was +8 on the night.

In Saturday’s win over the Pels, 127-105, JC played 26 minutes, scoring 20 points on 8-13 shooting (4-6 from three), with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. He was + 35 (!!!) on the night.

