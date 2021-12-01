PODCAST: WHY WOULD YOU SCHEDULE LIBERTY AT LIBERTY?! Looking ahead at the games to come.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou has been a very inconsistent team this basketball season. Matt and Sam get together to chat about the past week of games as well as what is to come.

Also, why schedule a gross institution like Liberty?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 00:55 - Welcome to another episode of Dive Cuts! Let’s get to it.

00:55 - 05:07 - Recapping recent events a little bit here.

05:07 - 07:30ish - Let’s talk about shooting the basketball and the offense.

07:30ish - 12:06 - Cuonzo switched up some of the roster usage since we last had a podcast.

12:06 - 14:18 - Back to recapping some of the recent games.

14:18 - 31:20 - Mizzou is 4-3 with some tough games to come. Let’s talk about the upcoming games.

31:20 - 47:16 - What would need to change to make Matt and Sam feel better about the season thus far?

47:16 - 50:03 - Back to talking about the schedule coming soon. It ain’t easy. Matt and Sam plan on recording on non-game Monday’s moving forward. So, look around on Tuesdays for Dive Cuts releases.

50:03 - END - Wrapping up! Thanks for listening. And let’s hope this team gets it’s crap figured out soon. Amen.

