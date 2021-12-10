As Return of Border War Approaches, Everyone Has a Story

Feels Like We’ve Been Waiting… NINE Years for This.

I’m back, y’all, and TRIPLE Moderna’d. Big thanks to Sammy for covering for me on the Weds links… I’ve been busy with Etsy shop holiday madness and needed a breather from RMN to… do other work, like make custom Schitt’s Creek magnets. But you guys don’t care about that! Let’s get to the good stuff!

So yeah, it’s feels like it’s been almost a decade since the Border War, because…well… it has been. The last time these two schools faced one another in a real game — the Oct 22, 2017 one was just for charity (I was there, and it was magnificent)— was February 25, 2012. Thanks, Bill Self. And yes, I blame you solely for the lack of this game happening, you cheating jerk face. Want more sentiments on how much we hate kansas and that coach of theirs? Sam re-upped his non con piece from back in October for the site and the twitterverse today. It’s a GEM, y’all. My favorite line:

Because it’s Border War Reincarnation Week, everyone has gotten involved in posting. It must be said… we are SO LUCKY to have these local writers, y’all. Their work on this stuff has just been *chef’s kiss* perfection.

HERE. WE. GO.

Here’s everyone’s favorite former Tiger, one Laurence Bowers, sharing his thoughts on this joyous event:

Next, I love BenFred. In a wonderfully wonderful piece for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he wrote about how the Mizzou-Kansas (kansas**) rivalry was always bigger than the Big 12, and now new chapters await for one of the best rivalries in college sports.

There’s still beef,” Jayhawks senior guard Ochai Agbaji said. Enough to fill both states’ sale barns. Mizzou gets to get back to boasting about its upper hand in football when the basketball losses are lopsided, back to reminding Jayhawks that they should have found a way out of the Big 12, back to not capitalizing the K in Kansas, back to pointing to the NCAA black cloud still hanging over Self’s head, back to pretending picking Quin Snyder over Bill Self wasn’t a big mistake, back to swearing to not spend a dime in Kansas, like Norm Stewart taught. Kansas gets to get back to throwing alley oops over the heads of Tigers, back to going bonkers about its rich basketball history while mostly ignoring the existence of its football team, back to insisting it doesn’t get home cooking from the officials thanks to one of the best home-court atmospheres in the sport, back to hollering that a team with national championship aspirations doesn’t really care much about this non-conference game. Bring it on, all of it.

JUST BEAUTIFUL.

And in perhaps one of the cooler articles I’ve come across in quite some time, the KC Star’s Lila Bromberg tracked down a referee, Gerry Pollard, from the last time MU played kU to explain some of the more “suspect” calls. If you read nothing else today, read THIS one (along with BenFred’s). Here’s a snippet:

Mizzou guard Phil Pressey worked his way from the Jayhawk logo past Kansas’ Elijah Johnson on the left side and drove into the paint. That’s when Robinson came over for help defense. As Pressey rose up, switched hands and soared towards the basket with the game clock winding down, Robinson leaped with him and swatted the ball away. Pressey went crashing to the floor in the process. There was no whistle, the play ruled a clean block on the spot. The building erupted. Overtime would decide the 267th meeting between the two programs. Matt Pressey (MU guard): “I mean, when you see the pictures or you see the frames and the videos, it’s like, I mean, come on. If you line 100 people up, you’re gonna get I feel 75-80% (in Missouri’s favor).” Barry Hinson (KU assistant): “That’s one we refer to as an Allen Fieldhouse block.” Jarrett Sutton (MU guard): “To me, it’s a foul. It will always be a foul. I’ll go to my grave with that.”

But really… there’s so much more to it. Read it. READ IT NOW. I’m not kidding.

And if this all wasn’t enough to get you amped up for the game, how’s this for ya? Hellllllo, Marcus Denmon.

you know what week it is. @HyVee Hoops Border Showdown. pic.twitter.com/W37xtqGpsK — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 9, 2021

Or this? WE AGREE, JARRETT SUTTON.

Iconic rivalry moment in Allen Fieldhouse. Still NOT a charge. pic.twitter.com/rpiRWL5vjv — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) December 9, 2021

Or this? Listen to Jon Sunvold on the Inside Mizzou Tigers Podcast.

On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, @MizzouHoops legend @JonSundvold chats about #Mizzou's renewed basketball rivalry with the Jayhawks, what playing in Lawrence is like as a Tiger, & how the 3-point shot has impacted college hoops.



Share & enjoy:https://t.co/z7vYVTuXhz — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) December 9, 2021

I’ve also linked to a TON of other content below. SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM.

On to the Links! Go TIGERS! Beat the BEARS and FAKE BIRDS.

ALSO… Best wishes to Rock M’s own Brandon Kiley on his nuptials on Saturday. Plans wedding for Border War game? Is he a True Son? Who’s to say? Definitely kidding…

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

If Badie can’t be winning awards like the one above, here’s hoping he ends up a consensus All-American. That would be so so so so (infinite x so) cool. Fingers crossed.

⭐ ' ⭐@showtimeshine5 lands on the first of the five major All-America squads ☝#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dGIludz9GG — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 10, 2021

Aside from the Badie news, I found this to be the coolest football news of the day. Mizzou fan and excellent Twitter follow, Maggie Johnson, added in her two-cents, haha.

Less than a week away from early national signing day, #Mizzou football has the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation, per 247 Sports. WR @lutherburden3 is now a top-three player too.



Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M are the only SEC programs with a better 2022 class. pic.twitter.com/B9AMzozrXe — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) December 9, 2021

HUGE congrats to freshman big man and StL native, Mekhi Wingo, who was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. According to MUTigers.com, he played in 11 games with three starts (vs. North Texas, vs. Texas A&M, at Vanderbilt) this season. He totaled 21 tackles, two tackles for loss of eight yards, one sack, one interception and two quarterback hurries.

#Mizzou corner officially announces he's going pro after spending one year in Columbia https://t.co/L6thTLS3bl — Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) December 10, 2021

Who's ready National Signing Day?!



One day (Wed., Dec. 15), three events in three cities ... LET'S GO!



CoMo RSVP: https://t.co/qzSYum7MYG#MIZ pic.twitter.com/qhGoUeTaII — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 10, 2021

If you recall, back when Ennis Rakestraw had his knee surgery, a class at Parkade Elementary sent him some get well cards, which he loved, obviously. Now on the mend, Rakestraw visited the class, taught by my longtime friend, Mr ChadBass, and brought them some gifts, courtesy of HornsDown Shop, who he’s working with through NIL. This is just heartwarming as hell, right? I particularly enjoyed the polite student saying, “Please come whenever you’d like.”

On our 2nd Day of Christmas, HornsDownShop and @EnnisRakestraw got to give thanks to the 17 4th graders at Parkade Elementary who previously made Ennis get well soon cards!



Special thanks to their teacher @cbassmizzou #GiveThanks #MIZ #TrueSon pic.twitter.com/LieeyojMTu — HornsDownShop.com (@HornsDownShop) December 8, 2021

Hoops

Self describes Mizzou's season as "up and down." Says MU's schedule has been "sneaky hard." Was impressed with the SMU win. "We've been up and down, too. They'll play their best game on Saturday. We're anticipating that." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 9, 2021

In the new Mizzou Sports Podcast, Eric Blum and Chris Kwiecinski chat about MU-kU and the bowl game.

PODCAST: Here's the latest episode of the #Mizzou Sports Podcast. @OchoK_ & I talk about the return of the Border War and what facing Kansas means to this generation of MU players. Also discussed is an early preview of the Tigers bowl game against Army.https://t.co/y1lfafDe8W — Eric Blum (@ByEricBlum) December 10, 2021

Robin Pingeton’s Tigers (8-1) face a worthy regional adversary tonight as they talk on cross-state rival, Missouri State (6-2), in Springfield. Tip time is 7pm and the game will be on ESPN+… because they really don’t want anyone to ever be able to watch the Tigers, apparently. With the Border War restarting, our Tigers aren’t really getting the props they deserve, and the only preview of sorts I could find was at MUTigers.com, sadly.

Other Mizzou Sports, Incoming Mizzou Athletes, Etc.

In “I didn’t read it so we’ll file it under this category” posts, Dave Matter held his weekly chat at STL Today. Do check it out, as I will at some point.

Okay, Aidan. Sure you can’t enroll early and play… now?

Decision Day is here for hoops target, Mark Mitchell. Does anyone think he’ll pick the Tigers? No, but it’s cool to be in the top three with some powerhouses, right? Tune in to watch him pick some other school this afternoon!

Decision time is here‼️ I’ll be announcing my college decision tomorrow at 3CT/4ET on @CBSSportsHQ https://t.co/BKZu1Ontlf pic.twitter.com/HpGagT1izd — Mark Mitchell (@Mark_mitchell25) December 9, 2021

Mizzou in the Pros

JORDAN CLARKSON had an off night on Thursday, thought the Jazz still pulled out a 118-96 win over the Sixers. His stats the past two nights:

THUR: 28 min, 11 points on 4-12 shooting (3-10 from three), 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 PF

WED: 24 min, 18 points on 6-14 shooting (6-13 from three), 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 1 PF

DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUU Smith has had a productive G-League season thus far with the Sioux Falls Sky Force. In his two most recent games starting, he had the following stats:

WEDS: 27 min, 15 points on 6-10 shooting (3-4 from three), 2 REB, 2 STL, 2 TO

TUES: 38 min, 5 points on 2-12 shooting (0-6 from three), 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2PF

Next up for Dru?

TILLY was back in action on Thursday evening with the Lakeland Magic. In his last two games starting(!!!!), he had the following stats:

THUR: 24 min, 9 points on 4-7 shooting, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 PF

SUN: 20 min, 6 points on 1-3 shooting, 8 REB, 1 AST, 3 TO, 5 PF

Next up for Jeremiah? Saturday, they take on the Squadron at 7:30pm. You can likely watch the game on ESPN+.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

