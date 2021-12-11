Game Thread: The Border War

Missouri 65 | Kansas 102
Final
First Half Notes
- Kansas’ two best players, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji, start the game by scoring KU’s first 11 points. The Phog is going crazy.
- Javon Pickett with a strong start on the offensive side of the floor.
- The Jayhawks have started 4/5 from the three point line.
- Tiger offense is struggling to get clean looks.
- DaJuan Gordon cuts the lead to seven with what seemed like the first clean look of the game for Mizzou. Agbaji responded with one of his own, but Trevon Brazile responded to the response.
- Kobe Brown has two fouls with 8:41 left.
- Cuonzo Martin gets a technical foul shortly after.
- Great display of hands from Jordan Wilmore to get a tip-in bucket.
- Kansas extends the lead back out to 15 thanks to some easy fast break buckets.
- Mitch Lightfoot began to heat up, finishing with 8 points in the half. Jayhawks take a 22-point lead into the half after a beautiful display of passing for a 3-pointer from Agbaji.
Second Half Notes
- Kansas comes out the aggressors, lead is now above 30.
- Javon Pickett gets his point total up to 17, remaining one of the few bright spots of this game.
- Tigers now battling to stay under a 40 point deficit at the under 12 timeout.
- Things getting chippy with another technical foul on Mizzou, this time on Jordan Wilmore.
- Kansas continues to run away with the game, as most of their starters go to the bench.
The Details
Opponent: Jayhawks (7-1)
Time: 2:15 p.m. CT
Where: Phog Allen Arena, Lawrence, Kansas
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Kansas, -23.5
Where To Watch: ESPN | ESPN +
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
