Missouri vs Kansas Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

The only football game today is Army vs Navy. Coincidentally you can catch Mizzou Football’s next opponent at 2:00 pm today on CBS. The Tigers take on Army on December 22nd. Bowl Season starts December 17th.

But for now it’s basketball season. And today, it’s all about one game. SUNY Oneonta at Binghamton, of course! The Oneonta Red Dragons are coming off a big overtime road game against the ever pesky Potsdam Bears, and make the jump up to face Division One and second worst team from the America East Conference, the Binghamton Bearcats. I’m kidding of course, I just picked a game with had a 0.0 fan match score on Kenpom.com. There is one game today which is on our minds... the Border War:

After 3,578 days, that’s 9 years, 9 months, and 17 days... Missouri and Kansas are resuming their rivalry. I understand both sides of this. Each school has to look out for what’s best for that school. Missouri did what it felt was right by Missouri by choosing the stability of the SEC over the instability of the Big 12. Kansas did what it felt was right by eschewing the rivalry and feeling very insecure over Missouri’s decision, they refused to get outside the feels and play contests everyone wanted to see played. Buncha babies.

Bill Self is the biggest baby of them all. With his fake “aw shucks” approach and his creating an LLC to lower his own tax burden... remember the University in Lawrence pays Bill Self LLC to coach basketball, and not a human being. Because that’s how awesome of a person Billy is. Self might be the worst of them when it comes to college coaches. And it’s not an admirable bunch in large part. He used a petty grievance to abstain from scheduling the border war, and it took a new Athletic Director and his program engulfed in an FBI and NCAA scandal to schedule the games. Just so we’re clear on how this all came to fruition.

Anyway, Missouri is probably going to lose by a lot today. But it doesn't mean Bill Self doesn’t suck.

Missouri-Kansas basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 2:15 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021

LOCATION: Allen Fieldhouse; No-wheresville, K.

Missouri-Kansas basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

Missouri-Kansas basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 22.5-point underdog to the Allen Fieldhouse referees, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 142.5. With my math skills that means Vegas thinks this game will be about 82-60.

KenPom projects 82-62, which would cover the spread and go over the O/U. We’ve all watched Missouri, and we all feel like that line isn’t big enough. But there is a small glimmer of hope in that KU is just kinda ok defensively so far.

My prediction?

Early rumors are Boogie is going to be held out again. Maybe that forces Anton Brookshire into a more prominent role and he proves up to the challenge. Maybe Trevon Brazile has been the missing piece all along and he knocks in a few jumpers and dunks on Ochai. Maybe everything goes Missouri’s way in a weird game. Even then, I think they still lose by double digits. But we’ll see, that’s why they play the games.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

