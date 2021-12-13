Happy National Signing Week!

Are you ready for some ‘Crootin?!

It’s every college football nerds favorite week, y’all. And no, it has nothing to do with actual games being played! It’s the week of National Signing Day*!

With the winter Early Signing Period set to kick off on Wednesday, expect to see a lot of news flying about football recruiting, especially as the dust settles on all these new coaching hires. Fortunately, Missouri hasn’t been too affected by the turbulence (save a few assistant coaches taking off), and Mizzou’s recruiting class appears to be fully locked in.

Currently ranked No. 10 in the country by 247 Sports and No. 16 by Rivals, the 2022 class is shaping up to be Missouri’s best ever, highlighted by local star Luther Burden, who has been all out Mizzou on his Twitter profile this weekend.

That’s an exciting thing to see, a top five recruit in the country flouting your school’s merch so proudly. It’s especially encouraging after a cryptic tweet he sent out a few weeks ago encouraging a fellow recruit to commit to USC... the new home of a coach who recruited him heavily at Oklahoma.

It’s extra encouraging to see when you remember that also coming in 2022 is newly minted Georgia state champion Sam Horn, who put on a show in his high school’s big game this past weekend.

Congratulations to our @GACottonComm Player of the Game, @_sam_horn. He was 22/32, had 243 yards and 2TD’s. #GPBSports pic.twitter.com/6xU06x7V1G — GPB Sports (@GPBsports) December 12, 2021

There’s a lot to be excited about in this class, and the fun won’t stop on Wednesday. We’ll have plenty of Signing Day and ‘crootin coverage this week, including commitments to watch, roster math and plenty of takeaways. Stay tuned: it should be a fun week for Mizzou Football! And how often do we get to say that with such confidence?!

