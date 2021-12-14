Mizzou’s 2022 class is getting hyped for NSD

They can’t wait to be Tigers!

At this time tomorrow, Mizzou fans across the country will be anxiously refreshing Twitter feeds hoping to hear news (or get confirmation of expected news) regarding the class of 2022. If Twitter is any indication, though, the recruits may be more excited than we are (which is understandable.)

Scott has been one of the less visible members of the class just because he’s out of state, so it makes sense that he’d be excited to get home and start working.

The Blue Valley North receiver is part of an extremely talented crop of young pass catchers coming to town. It’s gonna be a dogfight for snaps, but receivers from in-state have had a good track record in black and gold.

2 more days pic.twitter.com/6sZiOZKkQx — isaac thompson (@isaacthompson__) December 13, 2021

Few players been waiting longer to sign on than Isaac Thompson, one of the first commits of the 2022 class. He was the sign of better things to come, becoming the first of many blue chip players to commit to Eli Drinkwitz in this year’s class.

Of course, we’re all waiting for the ink to hit paper on the top dog of the class, one Luther Burden. The five-star receiver has been outspoken about his excitement these past few days, and he seems to be pulling out the stops in these final few days. Perhaps he’s trying to talk some other guys into suiting up in Columbia?

Speaking of which...

The 4-star offensive lineman out of Texas is committing tomorrow after re-opening his commitment following the Lincoln Riley move to USC. Brent Venables and staff have been able to keep Oklahoma close and Houston is a real threat here. We’ve been getting some good intel on “Pancake” Hunter, but we’ll have to wait and see to be sure. It’d be another big get at OL for this class.

I will be announcing my commitment this Wednesday @ 3:30CT.

Location: Knights of Columbus Boonville Mo.

Anybody and Everybody is Welcome. — DJ Wesolak (@DeAndreWesolak) December 13, 2021

Wesolak has been considered a Mizzou lean for a while now, but he’s got an impressive top five list. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him make the move to LSU or USC, both of whom have new head coaches desperate to fill out their classes with high-upside talent.

The Associated Press dropped perhaps the most prestigious of the All American college football lists yesterday, and the Tigers now officially have two more All Americans on their books!

Two Missouri players on Associated Press All-American Team:

RB Tyler Badie, 2nd team

C Michael Maietti, 3rd team — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 13, 2021

It’s a huge moment for the program and especially for the star running back, who becomes the first Tiger running back to earn these honors in more than 20 years.

Badie, according to the school, is Mizzou’s first running back to make an All-America team since Devin West, who earned first-team honors from Sporting News in 1998. Badie was selected to the Walker Camp Football Foundation’s second team All-America list last week as well.

Badie and Maietti have made several other AA lists, but making the AP further cements their excellence this season. And if it was up to us, Badie would’ve ranked even higher. In this instance, “us” includes Coach Luper.

Man PLZZZZ!! @showtimeshine5 thrived in the SEC, those dudes would be in the transfer portal if they played of here!! ⬇️ https://t.co/u7wPXtlwYL — Curtis Luper (@CoachLoop) December 13, 2021

Badie’s excellence is no surprise to anyone, and he’s fully deserving of all the postseason accolades he’s gathering. Congrats, Tyler! And congrats, Michael!