Who could Missouri add to #NewZou22?

This time of year, it’s crazy to see the rumors flying around and all of the visits being taken. Guys are evaluating their options, and trying to find out what situation is best for them. This can lead to a lot of anticipation, but Missouri has done a great job of positioning themselves to land a few of the guys they’re still currently courting.

I thought it would be nice to do a bit of film review, in addition to rating the likelihood of them actually committing to Missouri. We’ll rank the possibilities on a scale of 1 through 5, with one being the least likely, and five being the most likely.

1- Not Likely

2- There’s a chance

3- 50/50

4- Slight advantage

5- Likely Commit

Jeffrey M’ba, 4-Star DT

Independence CC; Independence, KS

M’ba, the #1 JUCO player in the country, has shown that he’s very interested in Missouri. The DreamU product has also made quite the impression on the Missouri staff. So much so, that they’ve put the full court press on him in recent weeks.

Here’s the new DL coach Al Davis, on the home visit last week:

M’Ba, who hails from France, is exactly the type of plug and play starter that this defense needs. He plays defensive tackle, yet he moves like a defensive end or outside linebacker. This is from a 300 pound mammoth of a man.

M’ba’s highlights show that he’s an elite athlete, and has a motor that you simply can’t teach. He wins one on ones, controls his gap, and has shown a propensity for chasing down ball carriers down the field. As a pass rusher, M’ba didn’t always get home to make the play, but what wasn’t shown on the stat sheet was his ability to flush QB’s from the pocket and make them uncomfortable. Sometimes, especially at defensive tackle, it’s not about making the play, but helping a teammate make the play.

M’Ba is reportedly deciding between Auburn and Missouri and will make his decision on December 19th on a French TV station. It will also be streamed on his Instagram page as well.

Confidence Rating: 2.5 out of 5.

DeSean Brown, 3-Star DE

Choctaw HS; Choctaw, OK

This is an interesting battle, because it has Mizzou fighting to steal an in-state recruit from the likes of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who both appear to be in his top three as well. Being able to steal a recruit from a border state, and in particular, a soon-to-be SEC school, would be huge for the momentum of this cycle.

Talk about speed.

This kid can absolutely get off the ball. His first step is amazingly fast, and he is able to set the edge with force and be a presence in the run game. His technique is sound, and he plays with good pad level. He looks to be one of *those* athletes. Standing at 6’3, 230lbs, he looks as if he can add a bit of weight to his frame and if he is able to do that, and keep that speed, he’ll be a special player.

Missouri fighting with the Oklahoma schools over an Oklahoma kid seems like an uphill battle, but it’s important to note that Oklahoma has had a coaching change and he didn’t have an offer until this past weekend. On contrast, Oklahoma State was his first reported offer back in 2020. He took an official visit to Missouri and I think they shouldn’t be ignored... but I also think that the allure of playing at either of the solid programs in his home state may be too big to pass up.

Confidence Rating: 2 out of 5

Demetrius Hunter, 4-Star iOL

West Orange-Stark HS; Orange, TX

Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter, a previous commit under Lincoln Riley, decommitted after Riley went to USC a few weeks ago. He opened up his recruitment on 11/29, and on the very same day, Hunter received an offer from Missouri. He apparently liked what he heard on the phone, because he decided he had to visit.

Then, on said official visit, this glorious photo happened:

An interior offensive lineman who’s nickname is “Pancake”? Where do I sign up?

Pancake is right.

This whole highlight tape is flap jack after flap jack. He’s an absolute mauler. Hunter finishes blocks and plays with nasty streak. He uses his feet to drive on blocks, and has enough quickness to move up to the second level and block linebackers. In pass protection, his footwork is solid and he has the agility to move around against speed rushers.

Missouri getting into the mix this late in the process is an impressive feat. Mizzou actually getting him on board is another thing, though. Despite their competition being an in-state school in Houston, and the school he previously committed to in Oklahoma, Missouri has a chance to pull the upset here.

Confidence Rating: 3.5 out of 5