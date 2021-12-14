PODCAST: THE WAR WITHOUT THE FIGHT.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou and Kansas brought back the border war and it ended up being quite embarrassing for the Tigers. Matt and Sam discuss the game, Cuonzo Martin’s future, or lack thereof, as well as discuss what is to come for this team.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 04:50 - Dive Cuts is back after a very upsetting and sad performance against some team to the west of Missouri. Matt and Sam start of talking about basketball.

04:50 - 17:24 - Taking a look at the game against Kansas and what we took away from it.

17:24 - 22:57 - Why does this team not represent what Cuonzo has always brought to the table with his teams? Why do they not seem prepared?

22:57 - 33:45 - Cuonzo’s only hope at saving his job.

33:45 - 35:20 - Overall, it is good the rivalry is back, despite the depressing play on the court.

35:20 - 41:15 - Matt and Sam discuss Cuonzo and his job a little more. When will he be fired? Will he even get fired? The guys think he needs to just finish out the season, what about you?

41:15 - 59:20 - Next up for Mizzou? Looking ahead at what we want to see from the roster, Cuonzo, and some of the matchups Mizzou has to come.

59:20 - END - Wrapping up the pod! What will Sam and Matt talk bout for the next two months? Only time will tell. Thanks for listening and have a great week. MIZ!

