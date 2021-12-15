Signing Day Madness Begins Today

December Madness is Upon Us
While March Madness is my favorite kind of sports “madness”, I can see how football fans look to this time of year and just love the kickoff of National Signing Day for all its excitement and intrigue. I find myself paying more attention to it each year, most likely because of my work for this site, but also because we have a coach who is all in on the fanfare of it all and is bringing in quite the class, it appears.
We’ll have what amounts to be a metric ton of coverage the rest of this week about the commits, the recruiting misses, scholarship updates, what it means, etc. I will not be writing any of it, mind you, but my far more knowledgeable football colleagues will so make sure your eyes stayed glued to Rock M for all your info to see which graduating seniors officially become a part of #NewZou22.
It all kicks off this morning. By my light twitter searching (emphasis on light), the new class’ first signee will be Xavier Simmons, who plans to sign at 8:30.
Will be signing my NLI Wednesday at 8:30, at NW guilford high school. Everyone is welcome to come @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/8fN8Eho0H5— Xavier Simmons (@Xmansimmons) December 14, 2021
As for what to expect, the Tribune’s Eric Blum looked at what to watch for on National Signing Day as Mizzou football expects a record-breaking class.
Missouri currently has 15 hard commits in its Class of 2022, headlined by Luther Burden. The St. Louis WR is far from the only blue-chip prospect, as six Tiger commits have a four-star rating, with Burden the only five-star pledge. All of Missouri’s blue-chip prospects are ranked inside the top 275 players in the 2022 class nationwide.
Sam Horn, a quarterback from Suwanee, Georgia, has been pledged to Missouri since February and is the No. 9 quarterback in his class, good enough to be No. 125 overall and the second-highest-rated MU commit.
El Paso, Texas, running back Tavourus Jones, as well as offensive lineman Deshawn Woods and defensive lineman Marquis Gracial, are all within the top 200.
Missouri natives Isaac Thompson and Ja’Marion Wayne should round out the blue-chip group inking their names to MU.
If we know anything about high schoolers and about college football coaches, there are sure to be some surprises throughout the coming days, so stay tuned.
Moving on. #AwardsSZN continues, and Harrison Mevis and Tyler Badie continue to rack up All-American honors. This time, it’s The Sporting News, who honored the Thiccer Kicker with first team honors, as well as Badie with second team honors.
The SEC @MizzouFootball scholar-athlete of the year @showtimeshine5 adds another accolade to his list. #SNAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/4dUMLr2vGX— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 14, 2021
.@kickerhmevis6 scored 100 points and connected on 90.9% of his field-goal attempts for @MizzouFootball. One of the best plays of the year came with his 56-yard field goal to force overtime against Boston College. #SNAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/s32KpvYzOz— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 14, 2021
On to the Links!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Aaron looked at who the Tigers could be adding to the roster, and the likelihood of seeing them in the black and gold. No Pancake puns, y’all… he picked Houston. [sad face]
- A new Dive Cuts talked about “The War Without the Fight.”
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Dave Matter wrote about two-sport standout Sam Horn, who could be Mizzou’s franchise QB — sooner than later.
- Saturday Down South: xx
- Columbia Missourian: Calum McAndrew wrote about “the turning point”, where Darius Robinson credited Al Davis and the bye week for change in MU football’s fortunes, while Wilson Moore wrote about Mizzou’s incoming recruiting class.
- First Team All-American in our hearts. Also, isn’t this the pub that awarded him THIRD team? The disrespect… Lila Bromberg covered it for the KC Star.
Tyler Badie didn't fumble a single time across 323 touches this season@MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/8bDHhuXOS6— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 13, 2021
Other Mizzou Sports
- Ms. Double-Double herself, Aijha Blackwell, became the first Mizzou Hoops player (men or women) to announce a major NIL deal! Perhaps following in the footsteps of Tyler Badie, who signed a partnership with Crumbl Cookies this fall, AB has signed a deal with Insomnia Cookies! SO MUCH CONGRATS to her on everything so far this season. By the way, if you haven’t read Hochman’s awesome article on AB, you should. It’s so good, guys.
So excited and blessed to officially announce sponsorship with @insomniacookies What a great way to balance a day of a hard work and a good sweat with well-deserved sweets! Can’t wait to get to work! #insomniacookies #insomniaathlete #sponsored #sponsorship pic.twitter.com/Ui8xHbkPmR— Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) December 15, 2021
- J-School winter grad, Joel Lorenzi, wrote a great piece on Aidan Shaw, who he watched play this weekend at the Norm Stewart Classic.
- The Missourian’s Nate Marcus looking at the SEC Women’s Hoops Teams, which are showing their dominance through the first month in women’s basketball.
- Listen to the recent Tiger Talks with Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton!
And the @MizzouWBB replay with @CoachPingeton is here: https://t.co/01RkBwPrSS— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) December 14, 2021
- Love to see it.
First 3️⃣ true freshmen in our room to reach 10 collegiate wins this year— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) December 14, 2021
Jesse Cassat (13), Jeremy Jakowitsch (10) Korbin Shepherd (10)#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/IaKIvrKlUd
Former Mizzou Players in the Wild
- Jeremiah Tilmon came off the bench in the Lakeland Magic’s loss to the G-League Spurs team, and played 9 minutes. Tilly scored 2 points on 1-3 shooting, with 3 REB, 2 TO, and 3 PF. In Saturday’s loss to the Squadron, he started, playing 18 minutes and scoring 4 points on 2-6 shooting, with 8 REB, 1 BLK, 3 TO, and 3 PF.
- DRUUUUUU and the Sioux Falls SkyForce had their games postponed on Sunday due to Covid issues, so no new updates there.
- Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Wizards on Saturday, and won convincingly, 123-98. Jordan Clarkson played 25 minutes and scored 11 points on 5-11 shooting (0-4 from 3) with 3 REB, 1 STL, and a +9. The Jazz next plays tonight at 9 on ESPN.
- Earnest Ross! Because my guy plays overseas, I oftentimes forget to check up on him, and stats are hard to come by. However, I happened to see this on Twitter this weekend!
Glad we got the 2 wins this weekend!! Let’s keep rolling EXCELLENCE!! @yokohamaex_ https://t.co/bJh55tZYMI— Earnest Ross (@earnest33_ross) December 12, 2021
Here’s his stats from the last five games, in case you’re interested. Glad to see him doing well overseas. Way to go, Earnest!
- Vote for Larry Borom!
You know the drill— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 14, 2021
RT to #ProBowlVote @lborom_ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/UJb1qKY3cG
