Signing Day Madness Begins Today

December Madness is Upon Us

While March Madness is my favorite kind of sports “madness”, I can see how football fans look to this time of year and just love the kickoff of National Signing Day for all its excitement and intrigue. I find myself paying more attention to it each year, most likely because of my work for this site, but also because we have a coach who is all in on the fanfare of it all and is bringing in quite the class, it appears.

We’ll have what amounts to be a metric ton of coverage the rest of this week about the commits, the recruiting misses, scholarship updates, what it means, etc. I will not be writing any of it, mind you, but my far more knowledgeable football colleagues will so make sure your eyes stayed glued to Rock M for all your info to see which graduating seniors officially become a part of #NewZou22.

It all kicks off this morning. By my light twitter searching (emphasis on light), the new class’ first signee will be Xavier Simmons, who plans to sign at 8:30.

Will be signing my NLI Wednesday at 8:30, at NW guilford high school. Everyone is welcome to come @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/8fN8Eho0H5 — Xavier Simmons (@Xmansimmons) December 14, 2021

As for what to expect, the Tribune’s Eric Blum looked at what to watch for on National Signing Day as Mizzou football expects a record-breaking class.

Missouri currently has 15 hard commits in its Class of 2022, headlined by Luther Burden. The St. Louis WR is far from the only blue-chip prospect, as six Tiger commits have a four-star rating, with Burden the only five-star pledge. All of Missouri’s blue-chip prospects are ranked inside the top 275 players in the 2022 class nationwide. Sam Horn, a quarterback from Suwanee, Georgia, has been pledged to Missouri since February and is the No. 9 quarterback in his class, good enough to be No. 125 overall and the second-highest-rated MU commit. El Paso, Texas, running back Tavourus Jones, as well as offensive lineman Deshawn Woods and defensive lineman Marquis Gracial, are all within the top 200. Missouri natives Isaac Thompson and Ja’Marion Wayne should round out the blue-chip group inking their names to MU.

If we know anything about high schoolers and about college football coaches, there are sure to be some surprises throughout the coming days, so stay tuned.

Moving on. #AwardsSZN continues, and Harrison Mevis and Tyler Badie continue to rack up All-American honors. This time, it’s The Sporting News, who honored the Thiccer Kicker with first team honors, as well as Badie with second team honors.

.@kickerhmevis6 scored 100 points and connected on 90.9% of his field-goal attempts for @MizzouFootball. One of the best plays of the year came with his 56-yard field goal to force overtime against Boston College. #SNAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/s32KpvYzOz — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 14, 2021

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Tyler Badie didn't fumble a single time across 323 touches this season@MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/8bDHhuXOS6 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 13, 2021

Other Mizzou Sports

Ms. Double-Double herself, Aijha Blackwell, became the first Mizzou Hoops player (men or women) to announce a major NIL deal! Perhaps following in the footsteps of Tyler Badie, who signed a partnership with Crumbl Cookies this fall, AB has signed a deal with Insomnia Cookies! SO MUCH CONGRATS to her on everything so far this season. By the way, if you haven’t read Hochman’s awesome article on AB, you should. It’s so good, guys.

So excited and blessed to officially announce sponsorship with @insomniacookies What a great way to balance a day of a hard work and a good sweat with well-deserved sweets! Can’t wait to get to work! #insomniacookies #insomniaathlete #sponsored #sponsorship pic.twitter.com/Ui8xHbkPmR — Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) December 15, 2021

Love to see it.

First 3️⃣ true freshmen in our room to reach 10 collegiate wins this year



Jesse Cassat (13), Jeremy Jakowitsch (10) Korbin Shepherd (10)#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/IaKIvrKlUd — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) December 14, 2021

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

Jeremiah Tilmon came off the bench in the Lakeland Magic’s loss to the G-League Spurs team, and played 9 minutes. Tilly scored 2 points on 1-3 shooting, with 3 REB, 2 TO, and 3 PF. In Saturday’s loss to the Squadron, he started, playing 18 minutes and scoring 4 points on 2-6 shooting, with 8 REB, 1 BLK, 3 TO, and 3 PF.

DRUUUUUU and the Sioux Falls SkyForce had their games postponed on Sunday due to Covid issues, so no new updates there.

and the Sioux Falls SkyForce had their games postponed on Sunday due to Covid issues, so no new updates there. Quin Snyder ’s Utah Jazz took on the Wizards on Saturday, and won convincingly, 123-98. Jordan Clarkson played 25 minutes and scored 11 points on 5-11 shooting (0-4 from 3) with 3 REB, 1 STL, and a +9. The Jazz next plays tonight at 9 on ESPN.

’s Utah Jazz took on the Wizards on Saturday, and won convincingly, 123-98. played 25 minutes and scored 11 points on 5-11 shooting (0-4 from 3) with 3 REB, 1 STL, and a +9. The Jazz next plays tonight at 9 on ESPN. Earnest Ross! Because my guy plays overseas, I oftentimes forget to check up on him, and stats are hard to come by. However, I happened to see this on Twitter this weekend!

Glad we got the 2 wins this weekend!! Let’s keep rolling EXCELLENCE!! @yokohamaex_ https://t.co/bJh55tZYMI — Earnest Ross (@earnest33_ross) December 12, 2021

Here’s his stats from the last five games, in case you’re interested. Glad to see him doing well overseas. Way to go, Earnest!

