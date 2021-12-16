Highlights, News, and Notes from Mizzou’s National Signing Day

This. Recruiting. Class. Is. LOADED.
Like, the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history type of loaded.
A potential program-changing five-star wide receiver from East St. Louis? Check. Luther Burden III is officially a Missouri Tiger.
. . .@lutherburden3 is #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/SO6CqeV1X3— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
A four-star QB that has all the potential to be one Mizzou’s all-time greats? Check. Sam Horn officially became the first 2022 Tiger to sign.
Starting our day with a big-time QB @_sam_horn is officially a Tiger #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/HP0cnd5q7t— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Plenty of other three and four-star recruits that are in-state commits and decided to stay HOME to build the foundation of this program? Check.
Here’s the rest of the 2022 class (so far).
Today was a good day #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/d1ptXTwXMC— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
14 of the previously 15 committed recruits have officially signed with Missouri, as Mizzou waits on one more — Deshawn Woods from Omaha, Nebraska.
The one actual commit for Mizzou on Wednesday afternoon was a big one, and that was Boonville, Missouri native DJ Wesolak.
again, again— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 15, 2021
Yet Missouri standout, @DeAndreWesolak is headed to the ⚫ #MIZ | #Zou22 pic.twitter.com/DtAw2unB7i
With Wesolak’s commitment, here’s where Mizzou’s 2022 recruiting class ranks right now:
Rivals: 18th in the country, ninth in the SEC (one five-star, six four-stars, nine three-stars)
247Sports: 12th in the country, fifth in the SEC (one five-star, seven four-stars, eight three-stars)
($$) ESPN: 10th in the country, fourth in the SEC (one five-star, nine four-stars, six three-stars) - Half of Mizzou’s recruiting class are ESPN 300 commits.
Wednesday was a pretty cool day to be a Mizzou fan, in my opinion.
And, if you missed SEC Network’s coverage of National Signing Day, check out Drinkwitz’s interview with Gene Chizik and Roman Harper. Great stuff.
“I’ve just been destroying cinnamon rolls as a celebration of what we’ve achieved so far.”@MizzouFootball's @CoachDrinkwitz is having a successful signing day pic.twitter.com/pvJfa4ivRt— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 15, 2021
Also, say what you want about Cuonzo Martin right now, but I thought this was really, really cool. Credit where credit is due.
Drinkwitz on SEC Network says Cuonzo Martin was instrumental in recruiting Luther Burden because of his relationship with Luther‘s father.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 15, 2021
Drinkwitz: Cuonzo Martin coached Burden's dad in grass roots basketball. Notes that CM's sister is the principal at East St. Louis HS. Says that without Martin's help, MU probably doesn't sign Burden— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 15, 2021
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- If Luther Burden tweets it, then it’s official. Those are the rules.
man of my city…it’s official pic.twitter.com/eWPuDAF6dQ— luther (@lutherburden3) December 15, 2021
- Here’s Luther Burden on a KSDK interview with Corey Miller:
"I want to be the best to ever touch a football."— Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) December 16, 2021
East St. Louis 5-star WR Luther Burden III (@lutherburden3) is officially heading to #Mizzou to play for @CoachDrinkwitz, and has some big plans once he gets there.
National championship?
Heisman?
Touchdown Luther wants it all. pic.twitter.com/iFdes16bZx
- A note on Sam Horn: He won’t be at Mizzou until the summer after he finishes high school baseball season in the spring
Drinkwitz says Sam Horn will be allowed to pursue his baseball career during the spring when he's at Mizzou. (Not this spring because he won't be at MU until this the summer.)— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 15, 2021
- Here’s what Drinkwitz had to say on SEC This Morning with Peter Burns and Aaron Murray
M-I-Z! @MizzouFootball landed 5-star WR Luther Burden while @CoachDrinkwitz was on air on SEC This Morning— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) December 15, 2021
Coach Drink talked about what Burden brings to the table, and told @PeterBurnsESPN and @aaronmurray11 how he plans on celebrating pic.twitter.com/0rRIpiKVWJ
- Well, when you put this into perspective, it’s just incredibly impressive what Drinkwitz has been able to do
Mizzou’s attendance is at mid-90s levels (which is to say, it’s real bad), the team has been exactly .500 for three straight years, and Drinkwitz is out here signing what might end up the most highly-rated class in school history. https://t.co/Qu0JkDOIt9— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 15, 2021
- This is a really impressive stat for Aijha Blackwell!
First since 1997 with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single game.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/yHOfpgOisZ— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 15, 2021
- Some good stat research here from Shawn Davis.
Mizzou 4- or 5-star recruits in last two classes (2021-22):— Shawn Davis (@ShawnTD77) December 15, 2021
▪️ Rivals: 12
▪️ ESPN: 13
▪️ 247 Sports: 11
4- or 5-star recruits in previous five classes (2016-20)
▪️ Rivals: 6
▪️ ESPN: 13
▪️ 247 Sports: 7
It' unprecedented what @CoachDrinkwitz at #Mizzou.
