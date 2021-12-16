 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Highlights, News, and Notes from Mizzou’s National Signing Day

New, 187 comments

Mizzou Links for Thursday, December 16

By Sammy Stava

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

This. Recruiting. Class. Is. LOADED.

Like, the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history type of loaded.

A potential program-changing five-star wide receiver from East St. Louis? Check. Luther Burden III is officially a Missouri Tiger.

A four-star QB that has all the potential to be one Mizzou’s all-time greats? Check. Sam Horn officially became the first 2022 Tiger to sign.

Plenty of other three and four-star recruits that are in-state commits and decided to stay HOME to build the foundation of this program? Check.

Here’s the rest of the 2022 class (so far).

14 of the previously 15 committed recruits have officially signed with Missouri, as Mizzou waits on one more — Deshawn Woods from Omaha, Nebraska.

The one actual commit for Mizzou on Wednesday afternoon was a big one, and that was Boonville, Missouri native DJ Wesolak.

With Wesolak’s commitment, here’s where Mizzou’s 2022 recruiting class ranks right now:

Rivals: 18th in the country, ninth in the SEC (one five-star, six four-stars, nine three-stars)

247Sports: 12th in the country, fifth in the SEC (one five-star, seven four-stars, eight three-stars)

($$) ESPN: 10th in the country, fourth in the SEC (one five-star, nine four-stars, six three-stars) - Half of Mizzou’s recruiting class are ESPN 300 commits.

Wednesday was a pretty cool day to be a Mizzou fan, in my opinion.

And, if you missed SEC Network’s coverage of National Signing Day, check out Drinkwitz’s interview with Gene Chizik and Roman Harper. Great stuff.

Also, say what you want about Cuonzo Martin right now, but I thought this was really, really cool. Credit where credit is due.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • If Luther Burden tweets it, then it’s official. Those are the rules.
  • Here’s Luther Burden on a KSDK interview with Corey Miller:
  • A note on Sam Horn: He won’t be at Mizzou until the summer after he finishes high school baseball season in the spring
  • Here’s what Drinkwitz had to say on SEC This Morning with Peter Burns and Aaron Murray
  • Well, when you put this into perspective, it’s just incredibly impressive what Drinkwitz has been able to do
  • This is a really impressive stat for Aijha Blackwell!
  • Some good stat research here from Shawn Davis.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...