PODCAST: MIZZOU HAS A TOP 10 RECRUITING CLASS!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Rock M Nation Deputy Site Manager Josh Matejka. Mizzou had their best recruiting class in the history of recruiting rankings. So, what does this mean for Mizzou moving forward?

Nate and Josh also discuss the number one recruit flipping to Jackson State and NIL deals.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:07: Hey we are back and while BK is still gone we have yet another Rock M member here with us. Welcome, Josh!

01:07 - 24:54: MIZZOU RECRUITING. HOLY CRAP. Let’s discuss, shall we?

24:54 - 30:53: Let’s talk a little bit about the QBs.

30:53 - 41:35: What recruit are we most excited to see other than Luther Burden?

41:35 - 50:41: Out of the freshmen, who do you see starting game one?

50:41 - 1:03:00: Deion flipping a #1 recruit from FSU to Jackson State?! How?!

01:03:00 - 1:10:55: What does this NIL world we live in mean for Drink and Mizzou? Well, Drink had some interesting thoughts on this.

1:10:55 - END: Hey, that is it! Get your crew to the games OR ELSE. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @joshmajika.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.