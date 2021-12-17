Jahkai Lang, in-state defensive end, commits to Mizzou

Eli Drinkwitz is a simple man with simple tastes. He loves a cold Diet Coke. He enjoys a good Tweet. He unceremoniously pounds cinnamon rolls after a long day of ‘crootin.

But I have to wonder: does the man get any sleep? You wouldn’t think so given the torrid pace at which he hits the recruiting trail.

Just two days after signing the highest ranked class Mizzou Football has ever had, Drinkwitz secured the second commitment of the 2023 class, keeping another high-end in-state talent home.

If you listened to this week’s Dad Pod Before the Box Score, you’ll remember that I discussed how impressive Drinkwitz has been at recruiting the state outside of big cities like St. Louis and Kansas City. Where Mizzou has often missed on guys has been the suburbs and cities surround those larger metropolitan areas. Lang is another in that line of guys like Marquis Gracial and DJ Wesolak, players on the periphery of recruiting hot-beds who are committing to play in Columbia.

We’re a year away from Early Signing Day 2022, but it’s good to see Drinkwitz already filling those spots. Congrats to Jahkai on his commitment!

Get to know: Jahkai Lang

Hometown: Troy, Mo.

High School: Troy Buchanan

Position: Weakside Defensive End

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 240 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 5.7, 3-star

247Composite Ranking: 0.8789, 3-star

Total announced offers: 14

Offers to note: Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee

I haven’t seen scouting reports on Lang, so there may not be anything behind this. But it appears from this video that he may have some room to grow. If that’s the case, watch out because this dude is strong. He’s not the quickest player off the line, but his footwork appears to be good and he does a great job barreling through linemen to disrupt the pocket or keep the running back from turning a corner. In addition he seems to have some good closing speed, which should help him in the SEC. I’m no coach, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him act as a smaller pass rusher from the interior if he’s able to hit the weight room and put on some mass.