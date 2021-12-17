Trajan Announces Return, Tyler Badie Picks Up Yet Another All-American Honor

Badie Wins, Mizzou Football Wins, We All Win

It has become abundantly clear to me that Tyler Badie was on a quest this season to win ALL the All-American honors. Like, every single one. While he hasn’t made the first team in many of them and has been left off of The Action Network, FWAA, and The Athletic’s lists (#disrespect), he was selected to be on the following All-American lists: The Associated Press, Pro Football Focus, The Sporting News, Walter Camp Foundation, and CBS/247 Sports. Am I missing any?

On Thursday, he added CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. This one should come as no surprise to anyone, as we have already heard about Badie’s academic acumen. In case you forgot, he’s already graduated with a degree in sports management and a GPA of 3.83, and he’s currently pursuing a master’s in athletic administration and positive coaching (AKA: Karen’s dream degree)

Great at everything he does @showtimeshine5 is a First Team Academic All-American #MIZ pic.twitter.com/YoyHpL9PkP — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 16, 2021

After an AMAZING National Signing Day, Mizzou Football’s good fortune continued, as starting defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat announced via Twitter his intention to remain at Mizzou for his redshirt senior season. You really love to see it.

Oh, and one more thing. Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Tribune looked at what kind of swag the team will be getting as part of the Armed Forces Bowl. Besides a beanie (or toboggan, depending upon where you’re from), a Google Chromecast, a commemorative football, and an Action Face figure (figurines that will combine a MU player’s real-life face with a figure doing an action of some kind, according to the article), they’ll also have access to a gift suite to shop for gifts up to a $550 value.

WOW. Merry Christmas, fellas!

On to the Links! GO TIGERS!

“We’re about to make history,” @Mekhi4Miller said. "That's what I’m looking forward to.”



KC area products Miller, @maxwhisner01, @armandmembou & @JalenMarshall03 were all in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium as #Mizzou celebrated its 2022 recruiting class. https://t.co/YFUvNOxPwW — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) December 16, 2021

Congrats to graduating senior Christopher Turner! Turner majored in architectural studies and minored in construction management. Turner also played on the defensive line for @MizzouFootball. M-I-Z! @MUArchSt, #mizzoumade pic.twitter.com/vud9njj7oy — MizzouAandS (@MizzouAandS) December 15, 2021

And congrats, Allie Green, on being selected for the Hula Bowl!

Hoops & Other Mizzou Sports

The Missourian’s Matt Brolley previewed the Utah game, which will serve as reality check for Missouri going into conference play.

Just in time for the Braggin Rights game next week, Mizzou Men’s Hoops twitter reminded us of the greatest Braggin Rights game ever— that amazing 1993 3-OT game many of you readers likely weren’t alive for, and that my own father wanted to leave early from. Tee hee.

A Braggin' Rights thriller ‼



With just six days until this year's Braggin' Rights, take a look back in today's @StorageMart from the vault to the triple-overtime 1993 matchup. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/aaiPxnVuCS — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) December 16, 2021

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Mizzou Player News

Oh hell yes, NICK BOLTON. In the Chiefs 34-28 OT win over the Chargers, Bolton had 14 tackles, including 10 solo, 3 PD (apologies, I don’t know what this stands for), and a QB hit.

Nick Bolton has been everywhere. Perfect technique, too, on that pass deflection to force another fourth-down stop. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 17, 2021

TILLY was back in action on Thursday evening with the Lakeland Magic, and HOLY CRAP, my guy had a GREAT game. In his 25 minutes off the bench, JT had 20 points on 7-8 shooting, with TEN rebounds, and assist, and two fouls.

JEREMIAH’S FIRST PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE-DOUBLE!!

SOPHIE and LINDSAY CUNNINGHAM will be holding a charity evening before the South Carolina game!

come see us, friends pic.twitter.com/YKvm6XeDz6 — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) December 15, 2021

Best of luck to Jatorian Hanford, who will start continue his football career at South Florida.

