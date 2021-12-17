ARMED FORCES BOWL: Missouri vs Army Football: how to watch, info, vegas odds

Missouri is bowl eligible for the fifth straight year, despite not having played in a bowl game since the 2018 Liberty Bowl, when they lost to Oklahoma State. They also have not won a bowl game since the 2014 Citrus Bowl (played on New Year’s Day 2015) when Maty Mauk ran all over Minnesota and the Tigers won 33-17.

Last season Missouri had too many positive COVID tests to play in their Bowl game against Iowa, and two years ago Missouri forfeited a chance to play in a Bowl game after firing Barry Odom. So welcome back to BOWLSZN even though the Tigers technically never left.

Missouri-Army football: Time, Location

TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT // 19:00 Hours

DATE: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

LOCATION: Amon G Carter Stadium; Fort Worth, TX.

Missouri-Army football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

Play by Play: Tiffany Green, Jay Walker, Kris Budden

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network 1580 AM | 105.1 FM | XM 192

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball, @ArmyWP_Football, @ArmedForcesBowl

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Army football: Betting odds,

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 3.5-point Underdog to Army, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 57.

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.