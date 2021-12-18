Missouri vs Utah Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Mizzou plays Utah today.
In Cuonzo’s first season Missouri scheduled a home and home with the Utes and went to Salt Lake City in November of 2017, promptly playing an awful game and getting run out of the building. The Utes cancelled the next year, and the next, and the next year before finally agreeing to make the return trip to Columbia now that Larry Krystkowiak has moved on and Craig Smith has been handed the reigns.
There’s plenty of sports to watch today and not just basketball. Bowl Season is in full effect and there are some intriguing contests today (Odds provided by the DraftKings SportsBook):
- Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at 10am: WKU vs Appalachian State (2.5) - ESPN
- PubG Mobile New Mexico Bowl at 1:15pm: UTEP vs Fresno State (11.5) - ESPN
- Radiance Tech Independence Bowl at 2:30pm: UAB vs BYU (6.5) - ABC
- Lending Tree Bowl at 4:45pm: Eastern Michigan vs L*berty (9.5) - ESPN
- Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (yes really) presented by Stifel: Utah State vs Oregon State (7) - ABC
- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana (4) vs Marshall - ESPN
Yesterday on Rock M Nation
Missouri-Utah basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 3:30 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, December 18, 2021
LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO
Missouri-UTAH basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
STREAM: WatchESPN
Missouri-Utah basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 5-point underdog to Utah runnin’ Utes, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 136. With my math skills that means Vegas thinks this game will be about 70.5-65.5.
KenPom projects 69-66, which would not cover the spread and go under the O/U.
College Basketball Games to Watch
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Butler
|Purdue (3)
|15.5
|132.5
|FOX
|11:00 AM
|Tennessee (18)
|Memphis
|142.5
|ESPN2
|12:00 PM
|Gonzaga (5)
|8
|Texas Tech (25)
|145.5
|CBS
|12:00 PM
|South Florida
|Florida
|17
|123.5
|SECN+
|1:30 PM
|Austin Peay
|Vanderbilt
|14.5
|135
|SECN
|3:00 PM
|Elon
|Duke (2)
|28
|ACCN
|3:00 PM
|USC (10)
|8
|Georgia Tech
|135.5
|PAC 12
|3:00 PM
|Marquette
|Xavier (22)
|10.5
|148.5
|FS1
|3:30 PM
|Utah
|5
|Missouri
|136
|SECN
|4:00 PM
|Providence
|UConn (20)
|6.5
|137
|FOX
|4:30 PM
|North Carolina
|Kentucky (21)
|2
|148
|CBS
|5:00 PM
|Cal Baptist
|Arizona (8)
|24.5
|154.5
|PAC 12
|5:00 PM
|South Carolina
|Clemson
|8.5
|141
|ACCN
|5:30 PM
|Dayton
|Ole Miss
|3
|124.5
|SECN
|6:00 PM
|Oklahoma St
|Houston (14)
|9.5
|134
|ESPNU
|6:00 PM
|LSU (19)
|9.5
|Louisiana Tech
|145
|CBS SN
|6:00 PM
|George Mason
|Georgia
|2
|137.5
|SECN+
|7:00 PM
|Stephen F Austin
|Kansas (7)
|22
|150
|ESPN+
|7:00 PM
|Hofstra
|Arkansas (24)
|10.5
|155.5
|SECN+
|7:00 PM
|Texas A&M
|3.5
|Oregon State
|129
|PAC 12
|7:30 PM
|Jacksonville St
|Alabama (6)
|SECN
|8:00 PM
|Auburn
|6
|Saint Louis
|145.5
|CBS SN
|9:00 PM
|Baylor (1)
|7.5
|Oregon
|137.5
|ESPN2
