Missouri vs Utah Basketball GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Mizzou plays Utah today.

In Cuonzo’s first season Missouri scheduled a home and home with the Utes and went to Salt Lake City in November of 2017, promptly playing an awful game and getting run out of the building. The Utes cancelled the next year, and the next, and the next year before finally agreeing to make the return trip to Columbia now that Larry Krystkowiak has moved on and Craig Smith has been handed the reigns.

There’s plenty of sports to watch today and not just basketball. Bowl Season is in full effect and there are some intriguing contests today (Odds provided by the DraftKings SportsBook):

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at 10am: WKU vs Appalachian State (2.5) - ESPN

PubG Mobile New Mexico Bowl at 1:15pm: UTEP vs Fresno State (11.5) - ESPN

Radiance Tech Independence Bowl at 2:30pm: UAB vs BYU (6.5) - ABC

Lending Tree Bowl at 4:45pm: Eastern Michigan vs L*berty (9.5) - ESPN

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (yes really) presented by Stifel: Utah State vs Oregon State (7) - ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana (4) vs Marshall - ESPN

Missouri-Utah basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 3:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, December 18, 2021

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO

Missouri-UTAH basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

Missouri-Utah basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 5-point underdog to Utah runnin’ Utes, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 136. With my math skills that means Vegas thinks this game will be about 70.5-65.5.

KenPom projects 69-66, which would not cover the spread and go under the O/U.

College Basketball Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Butler Purdue (3) 15.5 132.5 FOX 11:00 AM Tennessee (18) Memphis 142.5 ESPN2 12:00 PM Gonzaga (5) 8 Texas Tech (25) 145.5 CBS 12:00 PM South Florida Florida 17 123.5 SECN+ 1:30 PM Austin Peay Vanderbilt 14.5 135 SECN 3:00 PM Elon Duke (2) 28 ACCN 3:00 PM USC (10) 8 Georgia Tech 135.5 PAC 12 3:00 PM Marquette Xavier (22) 10.5 148.5 FS1 3:30 PM Utah 5 Missouri 136 SECN 4:00 PM Providence UConn (20) 6.5 137 FOX 4:30 PM North Carolina Kentucky (21) 2 148 CBS 5:00 PM Cal Baptist Arizona (8) 24.5 154.5 PAC 12 5:00 PM South Carolina Clemson 8.5 141 ACCN 5:30 PM Dayton Ole Miss 3 124.5 SECN 6:00 PM Oklahoma St Houston (14) 9.5 134 ESPNU 6:00 PM LSU (19) 9.5 Louisiana Tech 145 CBS SN 6:00 PM George Mason Georgia 2 137.5 SECN+ 7:00 PM Stephen F Austin Kansas (7) 22 150 ESPN+ 7:00 PM Hofstra Arkansas (24) 10.5 155.5 SECN+ 7:00 PM Texas A&M 3.5 Oregon State 129 PAC 12 7:30 PM Jacksonville St Alabama (6) SECN 8:00 PM Auburn 6 Saint Louis 145.5 CBS SN 9:00 PM Baylor (1) 7.5 Oregon 137.5 ESPN2

