MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs Utah

In their first game after a less than stellar Border War performance, the Tigers face Utah. The Utes will be without their best player but will still be looking to put a bow on a solid non-conference performance. As for the Tigers, this is their final tuneup before Braggin Right, so they’ll be looking for an improved performance after the KU debacle.
Second Half Notes
- Brazile makes this team so much more dynamic around the rim on both sides of the ball.
- Kobe Brown is just taking over. This is the Kobe Mizzou needs.
- If he could avoid foul trouble, Kobe could be one of the best players in the SEC
- Boogie Coleman loves taking tough shots
- Jenkins is giving Mizzou bucket after bucket
- Davis looks so comfortable today. When him and Kobe are at their best, this Mizzou offense looks a lot prettier.
- Utah seems to have an answer anytime Mizzou wants to make a run.
- Kobe Brown what a bad man
- Boogie Coleman hitting that shot just made up for all the questionable shots earlier.
First Half Notes
- Looks like both teams will be going back and forth in this one
- Two early fouls for Brookshire really dampers his ability to get a chance with starter minutes
- I like the early minutes from Durugordon
- Need more action for Kobe Brown
- I don’t know if the pace of this game favors the Tigers.
- Looks like Amari Davis took not starting personally.
- Boogie looks like his jumper is just lost right now.
- If this pace keeps up, I don’t know if Mizzou can sustain their strong early shooting.
- Mizzou’s bad three point shooting combined with Utah’s good 3-point defense is a recipe for disaster.
- The end of that half was a much more defensive battle.
Gameday ‼— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 18, 2021
3:30 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
https://t.co/718MKPvt3z
SEC Network
https://t.co/tpNdJBWgdz#ToTheFinishLine pic.twitter.com/kW3II5d2UW
>>>LINK TO THE UTAH PREVIEW HERE<<<
The Details
Opponent: Utes (7-3)
Time: 3:30 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +2.5
Where To Watch: SEC Network + | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- What will the Tigers shoot from 3?
- How many rebounds will Kobe Brown grab?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
Loading comments...