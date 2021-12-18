MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs Utah

In their first game after a less than stellar Border War performance, the Tigers face Utah. The Utes will be without their best player but will still be looking to put a bow on a solid non-conference performance. As for the Tigers, this is their final tuneup before Braggin Right, so they’ll be looking for an improved performance after the KU debacle.

Second Half Notes

Brazile makes this team so much more dynamic around the rim on both sides of the ball.

Kobe Brown is just taking over. This is the Kobe Mizzou needs.

If he could avoid foul trouble, Kobe could be one of the best players in the SEC

Boogie Coleman loves taking tough shots

Jenkins is giving Mizzou bucket after bucket

Davis looks so comfortable today. When him and Kobe are at their best, this Mizzou offense looks a lot prettier.

Utah seems to have an answer anytime Mizzou wants to make a run.

Kobe Brown what a bad man

Boogie Coleman hitting that shot just made up for all the questionable shots earlier.

First Half Notes

Looks like both teams will be going back and forth in this one

Two early fouls for Brookshire really dampers his ability to get a chance with starter minutes

I like the early minutes from Durugordon

Need more action for Kobe Brown

I don’t know if the pace of this game favors the Tigers.

Looks like Amari Davis took not starting personally.

Boogie looks like his jumper is just lost right now.

If this pace keeps up, I don’t know if Mizzou can sustain their strong early shooting.

Mizzou’s bad three point shooting combined with Utah’s good 3-point defense is a recipe for disaster.

The end of that half was a much more defensive battle.

The Details

Opponent: Utes (7-3)

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +2.5

Where To Watch: SEC Network + | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

