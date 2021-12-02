Heisman Odds: who ya got?

2021 might be the quietest race for the Heisman Trophy we’ve ever experienced. Between the uncertainties of what teams could do coming out of the COVID-altered 2020 season and the poor play of the early favorites, it’s seemingly anyone’s trophy to win as we head into championship week. Here’s a look at the contenders for the award after Week 13, and their odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryce Young QB, Alabama (-150)

Alabama had an absolutely terrible Iron Bowl until the last two minutes of the game. Behind the arm of Bryce Young, the Tide were able to get the game to overtime after being shut out in the first half, eventually winning 24-22 in the fourth overtime thanks to some cowardly play calling of Auburn HC Bryan Harsin. Young gets credit for leading the team back, especially on the last drive, while finishing with 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win and can be considered a frontrunner based on the odds table. On the field, it is still anybody’s game.

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State (+100)

Stroud had a perfect opportunity to continue the 8-year Ohio State tradition of absolutely skunking the rivals from up North and all but solidify himself as the Heisman frontrunner heading into the B1G championship game.

And then they played the game.

The Buckeyes were overwhelmed by a punishing Wolverine offensive line and an incredible Michigan defense and weren’t able to hang in a 42-27 loss. Stroud still has a chance because no one else has truly taken over this season but this is a defeat that will absolutely influence some voters to look elsewhere.

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (OTB)

The Eurkea, MO product rushed for five touchdowns in Michigan’s 42-27 win over Ohio State, setting up his own Heisman moment. The running back has 1,232 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on the season and now has another game to play in the spotlight...granted, against a killer Iowa defense. If Michigan makes the playoff, Haskins will be in consideration. The only thing hurting him is that he shares carries with Blake Corum, who is pretty good in his own right.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (+4000)

After lazily playing with their food for most of the season the Bearcats have woken up in the past few weeks, particularly on offnese. Ridder threw for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 35-13 win over East Carolina. Cincinnati is going to make the playoff barring a bizarre loss, and Ridder is the star, senior quarterback. Plus, he (and the team) has that “signature moment” with their win over Notre Dame, who could also be in the playoff.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt (+1000)

Pickett finished the regular season with a commanding performance against Syracuse. The quarterback threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns, tossing one interception in the process. Pickett doesn’t have a signature win, so that’s the main hurdle for him in this race. He does have great numbers, and that might be enough in a year where there’s no clear favorite.

So, other than Tyler Badie, who do you think should win?