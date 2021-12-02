Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Liberty

Missouri 45 | Liberty 66
2nd Half
First Half Notes
- Flames start out with two early 3 pointers, Tigers are crashing the offensive glass but can not finish down low.
- Pack-line defense really bothering the Tigers, and the Flames do no respect the 3-ball.
- Turnovers, missed layups, and Liberty’s 3-point shooting defined the front half of the 1st.
- Kobe Brown breaks the drought after an offensive rebound. Tigers have started out 1/8 from the field.
- Now up to nine turnovers and 1/11 shooting, not going to win many games with those numbers. Bold take, I know.
- DaJuan Gordon just tried to commit an act of terrible violence on Liberty’s Isaih Warfield, but the poster dunk did not go through.
- Liberty’s Darius McGhee starting out hot, definitely does not bode well for Mizzou.
- 33-7 at the under four. Not much to say other than this team just can not shoot the basketball.
- Kobe Brown sparked the offense a bit, but even after an odd finish to the half with two 3-point shooters being fouled, the Tigers still seemed out of the game.
Second Half Notes
- Ronnie DeGray finally breaks the seal on the rim for the Tigers from 3-point range.
- Liberty big man Blake Preston has too much speed and skill for Jordan Wilmore to handle down low.
- Flames continue to control the pace of the game, extending their lead to 22.
- Mizzou mounted a small run of their own, but the Flames responded with five straight points to stave off the comeback.
- Boogie Coleman now has 3 offensive fouls.
- Tigers get the lead down to 15, but a Shiloh Robinson 3-pointer put the game on ice.
- Darius McGhee gets his 20th point of the game on a back-breaking three pointer.
The Details
Opponent: Flames (3-3)
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, VA
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does DraftKings SportsBook Say? Liberty -5.5
Where To Watch: ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.**)
Five Questions!
- How many Tigers will score in double figures?
- What would be your desired starting 5?
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
Loading comments...