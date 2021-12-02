 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Liberty

The Tigers hit the road to take on a Liberty Flames program that has been a tournament mainstay for years.

By Parker Gillam

Missouri 45 | Liberty 66

2nd Half

First Half Notes

  • Flames start out with two early 3 pointers, Tigers are crashing the offensive glass but can not finish down low.
  • Pack-line defense really bothering the Tigers, and the Flames do no respect the 3-ball.
  • Turnovers, missed layups, and Liberty’s 3-point shooting defined the front half of the 1st.
  • Kobe Brown breaks the drought after an offensive rebound. Tigers have started out 1/8 from the field.
  • Now up to nine turnovers and 1/11 shooting, not going to win many games with those numbers. Bold take, I know.
  • DaJuan Gordon just tried to commit an act of terrible violence on Liberty’s Isaih Warfield, but the poster dunk did not go through.
  • Liberty’s Darius McGhee starting out hot, definitely does not bode well for Mizzou.
  • 33-7 at the under four. Not much to say other than this team just can not shoot the basketball.
  • Kobe Brown sparked the offense a bit, but even after an odd finish to the half with two 3-point shooters being fouled, the Tigers still seemed out of the game.

Second Half Notes

  • Ronnie DeGray finally breaks the seal on the rim for the Tigers from 3-point range.
  • Liberty big man Blake Preston has too much speed and skill for Jordan Wilmore to handle down low.
  • Flames continue to control the pace of the game, extending their lead to 22.
  • Mizzou mounted a small run of their own, but the Flames responded with five straight points to stave off the comeback.
  • Boogie Coleman now has 3 offensive fouls.
  • Tigers get the lead down to 15, but a Shiloh Robinson 3-pointer put the game on ice.
  • Darius McGhee gets his 20th point of the game on a back-breaking three pointer.

The Details

Opponent: Flames (3-3)

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, VA

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does DraftKings SportsBook Say? Liberty -5.5

Where To Watch: ESPN+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!

  1. How many Tigers will score in double figures?
  2. What would be your desired starting 5?
  3. Will the Tigers cover?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

