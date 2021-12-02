 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Makes Top Eight Cut for Four-Star Boonville Recruit DJ Wesolak

Mizzou Links for Thursday, December 2

By Sammy Stava

Updates on crootin’!

DJ Wesolak, a 2022 four-star defensive end from Boonville, Missouri hinted at a big announcement on Tuesday.

Some (including me) thought it was going to be a commitment announcement. Well, it wasn’t — but Missouri still received some good news.

Yesterday, Wesolak announced his top eight schools, and Missouri made the cut, along with Alabama, USC, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, and Penn State.

That’s certainly some tough competition, but it looks like Missouri is in good shape to land him at the moment. Right now, the Rivals FutureCast’ on Wesolak is 100 percent to Mizzou, and 54.5 percent for Missouri on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball.

Nationally, Wesolak ranks 93rd on ESPN 300 rankings, and 190th on 247Sports.

Wesolak, who will be playing the OLB position in college, tells Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits that December 15th is a potential commitment date.

Speaking of December commitments, it looks like a decision is coming soon — perhaps this month, for five-star small forward Mark Mitchell who is down to Duke, UCLA, and Missouri.

No, the chances are obviously not good, but it’s still fun to see the Mizzou fanbase showing him love on Twitter.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Who ended this season as the SEC’s leading rusher? Tyler Badie, of course!
  • ICYMI: Luther Burden was named Max Preps’ Illinois High School Football Player of the Year. Over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 35 TDs!
  • Some nice NFL Draft film here on Mizzou center Michael Maietti
