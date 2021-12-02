Mizzou Makes Top Eight Cut for Four-Star Boonville Recruit DJ Wesolak

Updates on crootin’!

DJ Wesolak, a 2022 four-star defensive end from Boonville, Missouri hinted at a big announcement on Tuesday.

Some (including me) thought it was going to be a commitment announcement. Well, it wasn’t — but Missouri still received some good news.

Yesterday, Wesolak announced his top eight schools, and Missouri made the cut, along with Alabama, USC, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, and Penn State.

That’s certainly some tough competition, but it looks like Missouri is in good shape to land him at the moment. Right now, the Rivals FutureCast’ on Wesolak is 100 percent to Mizzou, and 54.5 percent for Missouri on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball.

Nationally, Wesolak ranks 93rd on ESPN 300 rankings, and 190th on 247Sports.

Wesolak, who will be playing the OLB position in college, tells Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits that December 15th is a potential commitment date.

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge DJ Wesolak is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’5 225 2022 prospect will play OLB at the next level and says he will possibly commit December 15th



Where Should @DeAndreWesolak Go? pic.twitter.com/lTpFFeYT2P — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2021

Speaking of December commitments, it looks like a decision is coming soon — perhaps this month, for five-star small forward Mark Mitchell who is down to Duke, UCLA, and Missouri.

It’s December... Decision coming soon‼️ — Mark Mitchell (@Mark_mitchell25) December 1, 2021

No, the chances are obviously not good, but it’s still fun to see the Mizzou fanbase showing him love on Twitter.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

If you haven’t heard by know (or ignored all of Karen’s Bachelor gossip involving this on her links), the latest ‘Bachelor’ was a Mizzou Tigers football player. Lila Bromberg takes a look at what Clayton Echard did at MU

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

Missouri football’s bowl scenarios: Lots of predictions lead to the same matchup, writes Eric Blum

Who ended this season as the SEC’s leading rusher? Tyler Badie, of course!

ICYMI: Luther Burden was named Max Preps’ Illinois High School Football Player of the Year. Over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 35 TDs!

Congrats to East St. Louis' @lutherburden3 on being named the MaxPreps Illinois Football Player of the Year.



Dude finished his senior year with over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 35 TDs.



✍️: https://t.co/mjoHEqyzM2 pic.twitter.com/XjEuXFB8cj — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) November 30, 2021

Some nice NFL Draft film here on Mizzou center Michael Maietti

Michael Maietti has some quickness/reach ability



Casual 3,651 snaps played in his college career… Nbd pic.twitter.com/q1329GEWof — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 1, 2021

Some history keeping ahead of No. 3 @MizzouWrestling vs. No. 10 @HokiesWrestling Saturday:



-Highest ranked match-up at the Hearnes since Feb. 2019 (No. 5 Mizzou vs No. 2 OK State)

-Mizzou is 4-2 against NWCA Top-10 teams over the last four seasons. — Ben Ramirez (@BenRamirez818) December 1, 2021

Mizzou Gymnastics has announced their 2022 schedule with the season starting January 7th. Read more here on MUTigers.com!