Mizzou Makes Top Eight Cut for Four-Star Boonville Recruit DJ Wesolak

DJ Wesolak, a 2022 four-star defensive end from Boonville, Missouri hinted at a big announcement on Tuesday.
News Tomorrow @Hayesfawcett3— DJ Wesolak (@DeAndreWesolak) November 30, 2021
Some (including me) thought it was going to be a commitment announcement. Well, it wasn’t — but Missouri still received some good news.
Yesterday, Wesolak announced his top eight schools, and Missouri made the cut, along with Alabama, USC, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, and Penn State.
Soon⏳ @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/CNX5r1P33p— DJ Wesolak (@DeAndreWesolak) December 1, 2021
That’s certainly some tough competition, but it looks like Missouri is in good shape to land him at the moment. Right now, the Rivals FutureCast’ on Wesolak is 100 percent to Mizzou, and 54.5 percent for Missouri on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball.
Nationally, Wesolak ranks 93rd on ESPN 300 rankings, and 190th on 247Sports.
Wesolak, who will be playing the OLB position in college, tells Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits that December 15th is a potential commitment date.
BREAKING: Four-Star Edge DJ Wesolak is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2021
The 6’5 225 2022 prospect will play OLB at the next level and says he will possibly commit December 15th
Where Should @DeAndreWesolak Go? pic.twitter.com/lTpFFeYT2P
Speaking of December commitments, it looks like a decision is coming soon — perhaps this month, for five-star small forward Mark Mitchell who is down to Duke, UCLA, and Missouri.
It’s December... Decision coming soon‼️— Mark Mitchell (@Mark_mitchell25) December 1, 2021
No, the chances are obviously not good, but it’s still fun to see the Mizzou fanbase showing him love on Twitter.
- Who ended this season as the SEC’s leading rusher? Tyler Badie, of course!
Passing: @Wrogers__2— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 1, 2021
Rushing: @showtimeshine5
Receiving: @bigsgjamo
Your 2021 SEC stat leaders pic.twitter.com/BBAVeczLv2
- ICYMI: Luther Burden was named Max Preps’ Illinois High School Football Player of the Year. Over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 35 TDs!
Congrats to East St. Louis' @lutherburden3 on being named the MaxPreps Illinois Football Player of the Year.— Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) November 30, 2021
Dude finished his senior year with over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 35 TDs.
✍️: https://t.co/mjoHEqyzM2 pic.twitter.com/XjEuXFB8cj
- Some nice NFL Draft film here on Mizzou center Michael Maietti
Michael Maietti has some quickness/reach ability— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 1, 2021
Casual 3,651 snaps played in his college career… Nbd pic.twitter.com/q1329GEWof
- Tyler Badie has been named to the SEC Community Service Team for football, and Leandra Mangual-Duran for Volleyball. Congrats to both!
- PREVIEW on MUTigers.com, Mizzou Travels to Lynchburg for Tilt Against Liberty
- PREVIEW on MUTigers.com, Women’s Basketball Faces SIUE on Thursday
- Mizzou Wrestling has a big match upcoming on Saturday at the Hearnes Center. Ben Ramirez has some stats:
Some history keeping ahead of No. 3 @MizzouWrestling vs. No. 10 @HokiesWrestling Saturday:— Ben Ramirez (@BenRamirez818) December 1, 2021
-Highest ranked match-up at the Hearnes since Feb. 2019 (No. 5 Mizzou vs No. 2 OK State)
-Mizzou is 4-2 against NWCA Top-10 teams over the last four seasons.
- Mizzou Gymnastics has announced their 2022 schedule with the season starting January 7th. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
January can not come soon enough!!!— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) December 1, 2021
https://t.co/IIWZlB3Uug
https://t.co/hawEnJiSba#MIZ pic.twitter.com/1RKRMgHwlq
