PODCAST: Portal season is here!

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. As Mizzou preps for a bowl game, some players have decided to put their names in the transfer portal. Nate and BK discuss the current departures, who they might want to see come on over to CoMo, and more in this jam packed episode.

Also, was part of the issue with Mizzou this season because of Drink’s offensive schemes? Or was it all due to poor QB play?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 10:45: Well, we lost so why not start off with the BAD. Connor Bazelak. Some defensive issues. But, yeah, mostly Connor Bazelak.

10:45 - 13:26: Talking about that QB depth and what it looks like heading into next year.

13:26 - 24:42: Tyler Badie IS AMAZING.

24:42 - 29:00: Well, as much as we may have thought otherwise, it is BOWL SZN. What a journey it has been to get here.

29:00 - 33:20: Disappointments from the year.

33:20 - 37:25: Looking into the future of this roster.

37:25 - 39:57: A brief preview of this next season.

39:57 - END: Hey, that is it! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.