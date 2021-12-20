It’s officially bowling season, y’all!

IT’S BOWL WEEK, SOLDIERS!

Remember what it feels like to play postseason football? Neither do I!

Luckily, we’ll all recall son enough. Missouri heads to Texas to face off against the Army Black Knights on Wednesday, a game that is sure to frustrate legions of Tiger fans despite all the good press (‘crootin!) leading up to the game itself.

If MU wants to prove it’s a changed team, that all its trials and tribulations have led to a winning record at the end of it all, Army is the last hurdle the Tigers need to clear. “We’ve struggled with the run in the past,” MU defensive lineman Darius Robinson said last Sunday. “Now, we’ve definitely picked up in the run game. I definitely feel like it’ll be a good challenge for everybody.”

Off the field, it feels like we’re shifting into offseason mode, mostly due to the stories we’re seeing and the lack of actual football being discussed. Defensive lineman Cannon York spoke with the Post-Dispatch staff about some time he took away from football this season to address his mental health struggles.

“Cannon York was somebody who always was above and beyond what we asked guys to do. That gave him pride in who he was,” [Director of Athletic Performance Zac] Woodfin said. “To go from a walk-on to a scholarship player that has to be a part of your DNA. I just challenged him to slowly get back to who you’ve always been. I would just remind him, ‘Hey, let’s stay a little bit late after this lift. Let’s do a little bit more.’ Just trying to hold him accountable and hold him to a consistent standard. Before long, the confidence was back and he was having fun again.”

During Sunday’s Zoom session, Trajan Jeffcoat was made available. Of course, he was asked about his recent announcement that he’ll be returning to school for what will likely be one final year as a Tiger.

On today's Zoom from Texas, Mizzou DL Trajan Jeffcoat says he decided to return for 2022 b/c he feels comfortable at MU, there's "unfinished business," and believes "next year is gonna be a great year for everyone all around."

Also says he takes pride in getting his degree — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 19, 2021

And while one defensive end spoke highly of the Tigers, another was on the ‘crootin trail trying to convince other talented players to commit to the program.

In case you don’t remember, M’Pemba is a 5-star recruit in 2023 who is being pursued by Mizzou and just about every other program in the country. Good on DJ Wesolak for carrying on the tradition of getting involved in the game.

At the Columbia Missourian, Jack Soble spoke with Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois about her first semester on the job and what comes next for Mizzou Athletics.

Do you know what time it is? It’s Lock-cember, baby.

Former #Mizzou QB Drew Lock just threw his first TD pass of the season. pic.twitter.com/H6hMZTH7Gn — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) December 19, 2021

Would it work better as Locksmas? Happy Lockidays? I feel like I’m forcing it.

Former Mizzou assistant Josh Henson is joining another former Mizzou guy (Alex Grinch) on Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC.

Lila Bromberg caught up with Marcus Denmon after Mizzou’s win over Utah to ask him about the experience and watching Kobe Brown set a career high in points.

I caught up with #Mizzou great Marcus Denmon after the Tigers’ 83-75 win over Utah.



Here’s what @MizzouMonster12 thought of the game and Kobe Brown’s 27-point night. pic.twitter.com/1kHlaojWiR — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) December 18, 2021