Missouri welcomes Southern for first game after break

Finals are done and graduation has been held, which can mean only one thing— Mizzou women’s basketball is back in action. After an eight day break, the Tigers welcome the Southern University Jaguars to CoMo for some prime time, 7 p.m., action on SECN+.

The Jaguars are currently 2-8 on the season with wins against LSU-Shreveport and Wiley College. They haven’t been short in competitive opponents, however, facing the likes of Texas A&M, Iowa, Missouri State, Iowa State and Memphis, to name a few.

The 9-2 Tigers have practically blown past their non-conference opponents, with the exception of Baylor and Missouri State, and are eager to restart a win streak.

Before I begin with my keys to the game, I want to congratulate LaDazhia Williams on getting her degree this weekend as a first generation graduate. With that, let’s get started.

Establish defense right off the bat.

No player on Southern is averaging double digits in scoring. The leading scorer is bench player Genovea Johnson who averages 9.7 points per game. The Jaguars struggle to get their offense going so if all five Tigers on the floor can get stops early and not allow runs, then it should be smooth sailing.

2. Turn defense into offense.

I see no way Mizzou’s offense won’t be on a complete roll this game. What I want to see the most is pushing and scoring in transition. The Tigers haven’t had that big of an issue with capitalizing in transition this season. With how I am anticipating their defensive play, their defense needs to turn into offense instantly.

The Tigers should run away with this game, but like every game this season, it is bound to be a thriller.