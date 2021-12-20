PODCAST: ILLINOIS HASNT BEAT MISSOURI IN OVER 1,400 DAYS.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou took advantage of Utah missing one of their best players and came out with a win. Next up for the Tigers? Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights contest. Will this be the year Illinois finally gets a win? Or will Mizzou continue to show improvement on the season? We will see soon!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 04:02 - Hello and welcome back to Dive Cuts!

04:02 - 18:50 - Sam and Matt talk about recent events. Not so bad, eh!

18:50 - ~26:00 - Talking about Jordan Wilmore and the ever churning roster usage. Who fits best where and when?

~26:00 - 49:15 - Talking a little bit about Illinois.

49:15 - 53:10 - Predictions for the big game. Is it finally Illinois’ turn?

53:10 - 57:50 - What a win against Illinois could mean for the rest of the season, Cuonzo’s future in Columbia. On the other hand, what would a blow out loss mean for ‘Zo?

57:50 - 01:01:48 - Was the Utah win an outlier? Or is this the beginning of a trend or better basketball play?

01:01:48 - END - Wrapping up the pod. Not many games after Illini, so enjoy your Holiday time with friends and family and we will be back soon...MIZ!

