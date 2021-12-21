Missouri entering the Armed Forces Bowl as underdogs

Only one more day until the Armed Forces Bowl!

At the Kansas City Star, Lila Bromberg wrote about how Mizzou’s defense is prepping for the triple-option, including a look at how the different options have fared for Army this year.

On the first read, the dive, the quarterback hands the ball off to the fullback, who plunges forward. The ball stays with the quarterback on the keep, which has led to 1,064 net rushing yards combined between Army’s Christian Anderson and Tyhier Tyler this season. When the quarterback keeps, he runs parallel to the line of scrimmage and then also has the option to go to the third read and pitch the ball to one of the slotbacks.

Steve Wilks, as we noted in our presser story, stressed the importance of discipline against the repetitive scheme.

Speaking of Wilks, St. Louis Post-Dispatch writers Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson discussed on their podcast where his job security sits ahead of the Army game. Frederickson noted (and Matter agreed) that a regressive performance could put him back on the hot seat. The two also discussed Wednesday’s Braggin’ Rights game.

Athlon Sports previewed the matchup, noting how Army’s offense won’t be able to completely outstrip Missouri. They do, however, believe Army will walk away victoriously.

Missouri has not won a bowl game since the 2014 season, and it should have a difficult time ending that drought. Army is not the most favorable matchup for the Tigers with the running game concerns, but Army doesn’t have the offense to blow out the SEC program.

For some lighter fare, the MU Athletics department previewed the bowl game with notes on the all-time Mizzou vs. Army series, which Tigers will be facing former high school teammates and Curtis Luper’s history with West Point.

But while we’re all busy talking, the team is on the field getting ready.

Unfortunately, they’ll be without some key players, including Akial Byers, Niko Hea, Zeke Powell, Bobby Lawrence and Martez Manuel.

Thank you for a special season Mizzou fans. Sorry I can’t play for you guys one last time. I will be leading in a different way this week. Love you all. https://t.co/ursZ6TsKZl — Tezo (@martezmanuel13) December 21, 2021

We’ve heard some rumblings over the past week about how the roster will shake out against Army... but we won’t speculate here. We’ll let the commentariat do that!

