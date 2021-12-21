BREAKING: Tyler Badie will not play in Armed Forces Bowl

So...this happened:

Tyler Badie will not be playing in tomorrow’s bowl game. @CoMoSports — emily leiker (saw spiderman:nwh) (@emleiker) December 21, 2021

Per Eli Drinkwitz, it was his decision to keep Badie out of the bowl game.

This decision makes total sense: Badie has the single-season rushing record at Missouri and is no where close to breaking the career mark of 4,289 set by Brad Smith. He’s an All-American and a sure-fire second-day NFL Draft Pick. Playing in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army - no offense intended to either party - is beneath him. He needs to prepare for the Draft where he can make a ton of money doing what he does best.

This sucks because we all wanted one more opportunity to see Badie play. Just remember, starting next year, you can see him playing on Sundays instead where he can rep Mizzou as a pro.

This also clears the way for an informal 2022 running back tryout. Elijah Young, B.J. Harris, Michael Cox, and Taj Butts haven’t had much of an opportunity to shine since Badie was so freaking good. This gives each of them a chance to show what they can do with the first-team offense against an opponent that absolutely wants to win (and is pretty good against the run).

Youth! Building to the future! These are all good things! Thanks for everything, Tyler, you’ve more than earned a game off.