Missouri Women’s Hoops heads to Champaign for Bragging Rights game/LIVE GAME THREAD

For the 15th time, Missouri and Illinois will face off in the women’s Bragging Rights game. After a heartbreaking 51-58 loss two seasons ago in Columbia, the Tigers travel to Champaign to get back into the rivalry’s win column. The game is scheduled for 12 pm central on Big 10 Network +.

The Illini currently lead the series 9-5, but since the rivalry came back in the 2017-2018 season, Mizzou leads 2-1. Last season, they were scheduled to play in Champaign, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19, so the game is back after a one year hiatus. Missouri (10-2) is looking to end non-conference play on a hot streak while Illinois (5-6) is looking to get back into the win column before heading into conference play.

Illinois is struggling mightily this season, but as basketball fans know, you can never waver from any matchup. Here are the keys to getting the rivalry dub.

1. Shut down perimeter shooting.

Illinois only has three players that are consistent three point shooters. Leading scorer Aaliyah Nye is averaging 11.7 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the perimeter. Over half of her 46 makes have been from three, so she is a primary sharpshooter.

Jada Peebles is averaging 9.4 points per game on 41.2% shooting from three, good for first on the team with a minimum of 30 attempts. Lastly, De’Myla Brown is averaging 8.4 points per game on 35% shooting. Her 14 makes from three are exactly half of her total field goals made.

Shutting down those three from the perimeter and forcing them to drive will be crucial to stopping any shooting runs that the Illini could go on.

2. Limit Illinois’ rebounds.

Sure, the Illini aren’t the best rebounding team. They only have one player averaging double-digits, with the next highest being 3.9. Regardless, Kendall Bostic will fight for every single rebound. The 6’2 forward is averaging 11.3 rebounds per game, carrying the weight for Illinois. Mizzou counters with Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank, great rebounders in their own right, and these two will be there to clean up the glass. Blackwell has eight double-doubles on the season already, so naturally she will help in limiting Bostic’s ability to crash the boards.

3. Even if the shots aren’t falling, shoot them anyway.

As of late, Mizzou’s three point shooting hasn’t been as spectacular as it’s been majority of the season. It’s not that they’re getting bad looks, though. They’ve had great opportunities to sink some threes; they just haven’t gone in. Knowing Mizzou and how determined and ferocious they are, they’ve found other ways to impact the game by going inside and settling for midrange jump shots.

Even if the perimeter shooting is ice cold, the Tigers need to take every open opportunity to shoot their shot. There’s a 50/50 chance it goes in. If no one is open and the shooter is, they can’t pass up wide open and good looks from beyond-the-arc.

Shooters shoot and that’s what Mizzou does best.

Updates:

The usual starting lineup of Dembele, Hansen, Troup, Blackwell and Frank.

First quarter:

Illinois gets on the board first with a three.

Frank blocks Bostic.

Mizzou gets on the board with a Troup free throw.

Illinois leads 8-1 off a Illinois three.

Sara Anastasieska drains a corner three and Mizzou calls time out. 11-1 Illini.

Higginbottom misses a corner three, follows her shots and lays it in for Mizzou’s first field goal. Illinois leads 13-3.

Hansen hits a three and it’s now a seven point game.

Frank draws a blocking foul off the cut and gets free throws. She drains them both. 16-10 Illinois.

Hansen drains a deep three and it’s a three point game.

With 3.4 seconds left in the first, Hansen drives and gets an and-one. She ties it up on the and-one and it’s 16 all at the end of the first. Mizzou ended the first quarter on a 15-3 run.

Second quarter:

Illinois records their first turnover of the game after an Illinois push on Dembele.

Blackwell cuts from the top of the key and converts a layup. Mizzou has its first lead, 18-16.

Blackwell drains a three from the top of the key and it’s 21-16 Tigers.

Illinois turns it over on a steal by Dembele and she goes coast-to-coast for a layup. It is 23-16 Tigers on a 7-0 run. Illinois calls a timeout.

Troup drives baseline and gets the layup. 25-18 Tigers.

Frank misses the turnaround layup but gets the offensive board and converts the layup.

Rubin gets the offense rebound but Dembele pokes it free and gets the steal.

Blackwell blocks Rubin’s shot and Frank gets the rebound. She is double teamed and fouled.

The clock stopped for three seconds causing the horn to blow at 3:52 and 16 on the shot clock. Troup had the ball and looked super confused. 3:49 and 13 were put on the game and shot clock.

A few missed Tiger shots but two offense rebounds. Smith gets the second one and dishes it to a wide open Blackwell on the left wing for a three. Mizzou leads 34-22.

That shot clock was definitely at 16. The horn went off and Troup definitely was confused. Game clock frozen at 3:52. Refs looking at the monitor and they took off 3 seconds on the game and shot clock. 13 on shot lock, 3:49 on game clock. pic.twitter.com/8bLA4ZJ3dE — Lauren Rosenberg ️‍ ✡️ (@lrosenberg101) December 22, 2021

Frank drains a wide open three and Mizzou leads 37-22 and are on a 10-0 run.

Troup hustles for the offense rebound and ends up on the floor. The ball rolls out and Illinois gets the ball. The shot clock reset even though there wasn’t a change of posession.

Troup drains a long three and holds her follow through with authority.

At halftime, Mizzou leads 40-26.