Game Thread: Braggin’ Rights

Missouri 18 | Illinois 29
1st Half | 7:10
First Half Notes
- A hot shooting start (relatively) for both teams, but Illini seem to be a step ahead early.
- Illinois appears to be in the open floor on every possession.
- Kofi Cockburn is, as expected, a problem down low.
- Tigers have cooled off.
- Kofi Cockburn facing little resistance inside, Illini are running great sets for him as well.
Second Half Notes
8 p.m.
Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Mo.)
Big Ten Network
The Details
Opponent: Illinois (7-3)
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +13.5
Where To Watch: Big Ten Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who will be the leading scorer outside of Brown?
- How many rebounds will Kobe Brown grab?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
