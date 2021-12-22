 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Braggin’ Rights

The Tigers and Illini look to finish out non-conference play strong with a rivalry victory.

By Parker Gillam

Missouri 18 | Illinois 29

1st Half | 7:10

First Half Notes

  • A hot shooting start (relatively) for both teams, but Illini seem to be a step ahead early.
  • Illinois appears to be in the open floor on every possession.
  • Kofi Cockburn is, as expected, a problem down low.
  • Tigers have cooled off.
  • Kofi Cockburn facing little resistance inside, Illini are running great sets for him as well.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Illinois (7-3)

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +13.5

Where To Watch: Big Ten Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer outside of Brown?
  3. How many rebounds will Kobe Brown grab?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

