Bowl Gamethread: Missouri vs Army

Second Quarter Notes
- Well, that possession didn’t go as well as the first. This defense is and looks very beat up.
- If none of the players who went down (Green, Carlies, Robinson) can get back, Mizzou will probably struggle to stop the outside runs.
- Brady. Cook’s. Legs.
- Tauskie Dove running backwards is just something that can’t happen.
- Mizzou has to finish drives. They can’t let Army march this down the field, take the lead, then get the ball back at half.
- Blaze Alldredge! What a stop.
- A score before halftime would be huge here.
- That punt from Army was the definition of executing special teams.
- I love seeing JJ Hester get involved in the offense. I think he has so much upside. Am I biased cause we were friends in high school? Maybe.
- Love the flee flicker from Drink.
- Brady Cook just looks gritty when he runs the ball.
- Harrison Mevis so damn good.
First Quarter Notes
- Would love for this to be the Dawson Downing game. Would be a great way to send him off for all the years he’s given to the program.
- This early run blocking looks great. If Mizzou can establish a strong run game, that will make Brady Cook’s life much easier.
- Brady Cook looks like a burst of energy to this offense. They may have missed their deep shot, but they took it and it wasn’t underthrown, and that was the smoothest offensive possession I can remember since early this season.
- A stop on the first Army drive would be a huge momentum swing for Mizzou.
- Jaylon Carlies going down is a recipe for disaster for the Tigers. The safety depth is already thin, this makes it even worse.
- What a huge stop. If you can get up 2 scores on Army early, that’s invaluable. It’s time to pounce.
- Isiaiah McGuire is slowly becoming my favorite defensive player on this team. That man can play some damn football.
- The Brady Cook Mizzou offense looks infinitely better than the Connor Bazelak one.
- Getting to the 1 and not getting 6 hurts, but being up two scores on Army is always a place you want to be.
- Shawn Robinson going down means Mizzou literally has Jalani Williams left of Safeties who have played a decent amount this year.
- Devin Nicholson at CB?!?!?!
- Can Isaiah McGuire play DB because right now I’d believe he can do anything.
Pregame Updates
Mizzou injury report for Wednesday's Armed Forces Bowl:— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 20, 2021
Out: DT Akial Byers, TE Niko Hea, OT Bobby Lawrence,
S Martez Manuel, OT Zeke Powell
Tyler Badie will not be playing in tomorrow’s bowl game. @CoMoSports— emily leiker (saw spiderman:nwh) (@emleiker) December 21, 2021
Brady Cook will start at QB for Missouri tomorrow, per Eli Drinkwitz at today's press conference— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 21, 2021
Committed! Excited for the next chapter! #NewZOU pic.twitter.com/q9f0K1UYLH— Joseph Charleston (@jcharleston28) December 21, 2021
Beyond blessed ! pic.twitter.com/q9VI7QxJRW— Ryan Wingo (@_Ryanwingo1) December 21, 2021
TIME: 7:00 CT
DATE: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
LOCATION: Amon G Carter Stadium, Ft. Worth, Texas
Missouri-Army: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN
STREAM: Watch ESPN
