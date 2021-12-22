 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bowl Gamethread: Missouri vs Army

98 comments

With the chance to secure a winning season, Mizzou will take on a tough Army team. Stay tuned here for live updates

By Kortay Vincent

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou 16 - Army 7

Q3 15:00

Second Quarter Notes

  • Well, that possession didn’t go as well as the first. This defense is and looks very beat up.
  • If none of the players who went down (Green, Carlies, Robinson) can get back, Mizzou will probably struggle to stop the outside runs.
  • Brady. Cook’s. Legs.
  • Tauskie Dove running backwards is just something that can’t happen.
  • Mizzou has to finish drives. They can’t let Army march this down the field, take the lead, then get the ball back at half.
  • Blaze Alldredge! What a stop.
  • A score before halftime would be huge here.
  • That punt from Army was the definition of executing special teams.
  • I love seeing JJ Hester get involved in the offense. I think he has so much upside. Am I biased cause we were friends in high school? Maybe.
  • Love the flee flicker from Drink.
  • Brady Cook just looks gritty when he runs the ball.
  • Harrison Mevis so damn good.

First Quarter Notes

  • Would love for this to be the Dawson Downing game. Would be a great way to send him off for all the years he’s given to the program.
  • This early run blocking looks great. If Mizzou can establish a strong run game, that will make Brady Cook’s life much easier.
  • Brady Cook looks like a burst of energy to this offense. They may have missed their deep shot, but they took it and it wasn’t underthrown, and that was the smoothest offensive possession I can remember since early this season.
  • A stop on the first Army drive would be a huge momentum swing for Mizzou.
  • Jaylon Carlies going down is a recipe for disaster for the Tigers. The safety depth is already thin, this makes it even worse.
  • What a huge stop. If you can get up 2 scores on Army early, that’s invaluable. It’s time to pounce.
  • Isiaiah McGuire is slowly becoming my favorite defensive player on this team. That man can play some damn football.
  • The Brady Cook Mizzou offense looks infinitely better than the Connor Bazelak one.
  • Getting to the 1 and not getting 6 hurts, but being up two scores on Army is always a place you want to be.
  • Shawn Robinson going down means Mizzou literally has Jalani Williams left of Safeties who have played a decent amount this year.
  • Devin Nicholson at CB?!?!?!
  • Can Isaiah McGuire play DB because right now I’d believe he can do anything.

Pregame Updates

TIME: 7:00 CT

DATE: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

LOCATION: Amon G Carter Stadium, Ft. Worth, Texas

Missouri-Army: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: Watch ESPN

STATBROADCAST: Mizzou vs Army

Missouri-Army Football: Betting odds, predictions

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

