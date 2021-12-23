 clock menu more-arrow no yes

At least one Mizzou team got the win on Wednesday

Mizzou Links for Thursday, December 23

By Sammy Stava

One out of three.

It was a huge Wednesday tripleheader for the Mizzou Athletics program right before Christmas.

Well, it started off well. Mizzou Women’s Basketball got their Braggin’ Rights win with an 84-65 win over Illinois.

Aijha Blackwell did Aijha Blackwell things, leading the team with 18 points and 15 rebounds, and the Tigers improved to an impressive 11-2 on the season. They will host South Carolina up next (yes, the No. 1 team in the country) to begin SEC play. That’s on December 30th on the SEC Network with the tip-off at 6 PM CST.

Unfortunately, that would be the only win of the day.

On the men’s side, the Braggin’ Rights wasn’t any fun. Like, at all.

In a second straight rivalry game, Mizzou wasn’t even competitive. It was the second most lopsided Mizzou loss in Braggin’ Rights history. Yikes.

I don’t even know what to say at this point. It’s the first time under Cuonzo Martin they are not over .500 heading into SEC play. They’re 6-6 and it doesn’t get any easier. with conference play starting December 29th at Kentucky. Woof.

But, if you’re looking for any positive, it’s Trevon Brazile.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces Bowl game was a lot of fun, but of course ended in a heartbreaker.

Listen, Army is a good team, and Mizzou was depleted, and it came down to a game-winning field goal by the Black Knights, 24-22. There was still a lot to like in this game. In his first ever start, Brady Cook was terrific — going 27/34 with 238 yards and two total touchdowns. He definitely made a case to be QB1 entering next season.

So sure, it was a tough loss. They still haven’t had a winning record since 2018 and still haven’t won a bowl game since New Year’s Day 2015. However, the best recruiting class in program history is coming.

Here’s some perspective:

Better days are ahead. As always, M-I-Z! Onto the links.

  • Good to see Luther Burden at the Braggin’ Rights game with Laurence Bowers. And Ryan Rosburg!
  • Former Mizzou Tight End Daniel Parker Jr has announced that he is committed to Oklahoma. Good luck to DPJ in Norman.
