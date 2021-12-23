At least one Mizzou team got the win on Wednesday

One out of three.
It was a huge Wednesday tripleheader for the Mizzou Athletics program right before Christmas.
Clear your schedules.— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) December 22, 2021
Get a TV (or two) ready.
Full day of #MIZ coming at you! pic.twitter.com/vUGoMf6mSt
Well, it started off well. Mizzou Women’s Basketball got their Braggin’ Rights win with an 84-65 win over Illinois.
Got some Braggin' Rights.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/ByX1cGdVaX— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 22, 2021
Aijha Blackwell did Aijha Blackwell things, leading the team with 18 points and 15 rebounds, and the Tigers improved to an impressive 11-2 on the season. They will host South Carolina up next (yes, the No. 1 team in the country) to begin SEC play. That’s on December 30th on the SEC Network with the tip-off at 6 PM CST.
Unfortunately, that would be the only win of the day.
On the men’s side, the Braggin’ Rights wasn’t any fun. Like, at all.
In a second straight rivalry game, Mizzou wasn’t even competitive. It was the second most lopsided Mizzou loss in Braggin’ Rights history. Yikes.
Final from St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/94Da7iYX65— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 23, 2021
I don’t even know what to say at this point. It’s the first time under Cuonzo Martin they are not over .500 heading into SEC play. They’re 6-6 and it doesn’t get any easier. with conference play starting December 29th at Kentucky. Woof.
But, if you’re looking for any positive, it’s Trevon Brazile.
It's not often you see the big guy get blocked @MizzouHoops' Trevon Brazile with the big time rejection pic.twitter.com/1jqcARZw5v— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 23, 2021
Brazile definitely has some ability. Gonna be a fun player as he gains confidence, especially offensively. https://t.co/2NomvJwETF— CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) December 23, 2021
Meanwhile, the Armed Forces Bowl game was a lot of fun, but of course ended in a heartbreaker.
December 23, 2021
Listen, Army is a good team, and Mizzou was depleted, and it came down to a game-winning field goal by the Black Knights, 24-22. There was still a lot to like in this game. In his first ever start, Brady Cook was terrific — going 27/34 with 238 yards and two total touchdowns. He definitely made a case to be QB1 entering next season.
So sure, it was a tough loss. They still haven’t had a winning record since 2018 and still haven’t won a bowl game since New Year’s Day 2015. However, the best recruiting class in program history is coming.
Here’s some perspective:
Missouri had no tight ends, no corners, down their two starting defensive tackles, no star running back, backup quarterback...and still almost beat a much better team in a fun exhibition game. Keep building to '22!— #NEWZOU22 NATION (@RockMNation) December 23, 2021
If you all have some long-term opinions about the potential of this football team based off of the performance of an undermanned squad in a bowl game you need to take a breath— Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) December 23, 2021
Look, losing a game is never fun, I get that. But if this staff REALLY wanted to win this game they wouldn't have sat Tyler Badie.— Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) December 23, 2021
Better days are ahead. As always, M-I-Z! Onto the links.
- What a rookie season Nick Bolton is having with the Kansas City Chiefs. M-I-Z!
There is only one player in the NFL this season with:— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2021
100+ Tackles
10+ Tackles for Loss
And it's ROOKIE Nick Bolton.
He may not be getting DROY headlines, but @_nickbolton2 has been an absolute STUD for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/mv7IemGdNs
- Good to see Luther Burden at the Braggin’ Rights game with Laurence Bowers. And Ryan Rosburg!
Top Mizzou football signee Luther Burden III ( @lutherburden3 ) is in the house for Braggin Rights.— Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) December 23, 2021
Chatting with Tiger basketball great Laurence Bowers. pic.twitter.com/bMzjULd9zw
- On KTGR, Andy Humprey has his knee jerk reactions after Mizzou’s 24-22 loss to Army
- Oh yes, Luther Burden is coming!
i’m coming no worries…— luther (@lutherburden3) December 23, 2021
- Former Mizzou Tight End Daniel Parker Jr has announced that he is committed to Oklahoma. Good luck to DPJ in Norman.
#BoomerSooner ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E5NkYWbIGd— Dp (@DanielParkerJr) December 23, 2021
