BREAKING: Connor Bazelak enters transfer portal

Rising redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak will leave the Mizzou Football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced on Thursday morning.

Bazelak has started the vast majority of games during the first two years of Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure. He was replaced by Brady Cook in Wednesday’s 24-22 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

After recovering from an ACL injury in the fall of 2019, Drinkwitz named Bazelak the starting QB ahead of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Bazelak impressed in his redshirt freshman season, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards, 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He became a picture of efficiency and mistake-free football, leading Mizzou to a 5-5 record on his way to being named the Co-Freshman of the Year by SEC coaches.

Bazelak started well in his redshirt sophomore year, but struggled following an injury sustained against Vanderbilt. In the season’s final three games, Bazelak completed only 53.3 percent of his passes at an average of 5.47 yards per attempt.

Mizzou’s quarterback room now consists of rising redshirt sophomore Brady Cook, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and Sam Horn, a 4-star recruit out of Georgia who will join the team in the summer of 2022.

This is a developing story, and we will keep this story updated with new information.