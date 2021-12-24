PODCAST: LOST THE BATTLE.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. BK is BACK from his wedding. Mizzou lost a tough one to Army, but they came out looking pretty darn good given everyone out. And you know what? They also left us with some hope for the future.

After recapping the game, the guys also preview a little of the position battles for next season. The most important one being that of the quarterback battle. Finally, farewell Connor Bazelak. Good luck at your next landing spot.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 07:35: BK IS BACK! Mizzou had a tough loss to Army, but it really wasn’t all that bad. So let’s start there. Let’s recap the bowl game.

07:35 - 11:16: Drink has this program headed in the right direction and anyone that thinks otherwise isn’t watching.

11:16 - 17:40: Let’s talk about Brady Cook and the QB possession.

17:40 - 21:25: Should we be questioning the personnel decisions of this team?

21:25 - 27:00: The defense really turned it around this year, huh?

27:00 - 29:38: This passing offense needs to become more dynamic. Can the new guys help get it done?

29:38 - 32:56: Back to talking about next years’ defense.

32:56 - 36:36: Back to talking about next years’ offense.

36:36 - 49:30: Farewell Connor Bazelak. Saying goodbye to QB1 and talking about who is next in line moving forward.

49:30 - END: That is it for today. We are going to take some time off with the pod for a few weeks, barring any breaking news. Happy Holidays! It has been fun season experiencing Drink and Mizzou all year. MIZ!

