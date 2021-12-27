MV3: Brady Cook leads the way in a disappointing bowl loss

1. Brady Cook

So this is what it feels like to have a quarterback who can run. We didn’t know it at the time, but Brady Cook’s start against Army was a harbinger of things to come, with Connor Bazelak announcing his transfer the morning after the game. Cook was everything he was billed to be against the Black Knights, going 27-for-34 and 238 yards passing with no interceptions and a touchdown. Efficient. Mistake free (if you don’t count that two-point conversion throw as his fault.)

The real breath of fresh air, however, were Cook’s active legs. The Chaminade product scampered for a 30-yard touchdown run on the first drive, and totaled 53 yards on 9 carries throughout the game. He’ll enter 2022 as the odds on favorite to start, and his performance against a stout Army defense reminded us of how talented he is.

2. Harrison Mevis

First, get some more pictures of our large adult son, Getty and USA Today.

Second, it was another banner day for our boy! He was upstaged by Army’s kicker hitting the game-winner, but Mevis was perfect on the day, going 3 for 3 (and making a 39-yarder look like a walk in the park) and hitting his only extra point. Another day at the office for college football’s best thiccer.

3. Isaiah McGuire

It was a long year for Isaiah McGuire and the defensive line, but a strong end to the season has No. 9 looking like a strong contributor in 2022. McGuire logged 13 tackles against the Black Knights, including 9 solos and 2 tackles for loss, including several big stops when Missouri needed them most.

Others receiving votes: Blaze Alldredge, Elijah Young

How about you? Do you think we missed anyone? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter/Facebook.