PODCAST: THIS DEFENSE IS BAD.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou was destroyed by yet another rival as Illinois took back Braggin’ Rights. Cornell Mann is taking over as Cuonzo battles COVID, and this Mizzou defense is just down right terrible. Some interesting topics in today’s podcast. Check it out!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:50 - Hello and welcome back to Dive Cuts! We have got it all on this episode. Enjoy!

01:50 - 15:24 - Well, Cuonzo has COVID which means Cornell Mann will takeover in ‘Zo’s absence. Let’s talk about COVID protocols!

15:24 - 43:10 - What in the heck has happened to this defense?

43:10 - 53:44 - Let’s talk about the head coach, Cuonzo Martin.

53:44 - END - That is all folks! Come back next week for another episode and beat Kentucky! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.