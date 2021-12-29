Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Kentucky

Taking on Kentucky in Lexington is certainly a less than ideal way to start conference play. Taking them on without your head coach is even less ideal. Still, SEC play will go on, and the Tigers are set to hit the ground running.

Missouri 27 | Kentucky 44

Halftime

First Half Notes

Kobe Brown with an early offensive foul on a push off.

Cats start out with a 7-0 run, getting easy looks at will.

Keion Brooks Jr. leading Kentucky with seven points early on, but it has been fairly balanced scoring.

Amari Davis hits the first three of the game for Mizzou.

Missouri takes the lead off of a poor inbounds pass from UK that was stolen by Amari Davis. Great run from the Tigers aided by some hot shooting.

Kentucky retakes the lead 21-18, but the game definitely is more tightly-contested.

2 early fouls for Wilmore, joining Brown and Davis.

Cats have regained control of the game.

Kentucky continued their hot shooting from three with a TyTy Washington three-pointer.

Cats take a large lead into the half after Mizzou went ice cold from the field and Kentucky stayed hot.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Kentucky (9-2)

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +20

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

