It’s a Tyler Badie World and We’re All Just Happy to Be Along for the Ride

Mizzou News for Friday, December 3

By Karen Steger

TYLER.BADIE.

I mean, that’s all you need to say at this point. That guy is just incredible and deserves every single accolade that comes to him. And there are a lot….

On Thursday, he was named Mizzou’s FIRST Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Badie, with his 3.83 GPA in his undergraduate major, Sports Management (Karen’s dream major), is currently persuing his master’s in Positive Coaching & Athletic Leadership (also Karen’s dream grad degree).

And, as we all know, he’s a DOAK Award finalist. From MUTigers.com:

A Doak Walker Award finalist, Badie set a new school record for single-season rushing yards (1,604). His touchdown at Arkansas was his 14th of the season and the 23rd of his career – good for ninth on Mizzou’s single season and career top-10 lists

On to the Links! Go TIGERS!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • Coach Davis is ready.
  • Beautiful (wipes nostalgic tears) reminder…
  • Check this out, Tiger fans. Vote often.

Good Hoops & Not So Good Hoops

  • Good news! One of Mizzou’s basketball teams is GOOD. And it’s Robin Pingeton’s squad! They are off to an 8-0 start, their best since the 2015-16 season. The Tigers were led in scoring by the scorching hot shooting of Lauren Hansen (29 minutes, 16 points on 6-10 shooting and 2-4 from three, 1 rebound, 2 assists) and Aijha Blackwell (26 minutes, 16 points on 5-7 shooting and 1-3 from three, 15(!) rebounds, 2 assists). Next up? A Kim Mulkey-less (ew) Baylor on Saturday. According to Dave Matter, the Tigers sit at 25 in Real Time RPI but 145 in SOS.
“WHAT GAME??”, Hermione asked.

Other Mizzou Sports

Eleven Tigers return for 2022, led by All-American Sienna Schreiber on beam. Helen Hu (injured last season), Hannah McCrary and Sydney Schaffer return after helping Mizzou earn its highest-ever Southeastern Conference Championships score. Mizzou will also welcome six newcomers in the 2022 freshman class.

She has volunteered with a number of organizations, including the Special Olympics and Caleb’s Pitch, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support and memorable experiences to children battling serious medical conditions. In addition, Mangual-Duran has also dedicated time to getting involved with local schools in Columbia. In the classroom, she spends time reading with second grade students and has also became a pen pal with local elementary students.

  • Baseball lockout? Well, it gives you a chance to pay attention to Mizzou Baseball… and Mizzou Softball (my personal fave).

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

