It’s a Tyler Badie World and We’re All Just Happy to Be Along for the Ride

TYLER.BADIE.

I mean, that’s all you need to say at this point. That guy is just incredible and deserves every single accolade that comes to him. And there are a lot….

On Thursday, he was named Mizzou’s FIRST Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Badie, with his 3.83 GPA in his undergraduate major, Sports Management (Karen’s dream major), is currently persuing his master’s in Positive Coaching & Athletic Leadership (also Karen’s dream grad degree).

Another first for @showtimeshine5



Tyler Badie becomes Mizzou's first SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year #MIZ pic.twitter.com/E5utXE5ARL — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 2, 2021

And, as we all know, he’s a DOAK Award finalist. From MUTigers.com:

A Doak Walker Award finalist, Badie set a new school record for single-season rushing yards (1,604). His touchdown at Arkansas was his 14th of the season and the 23rd of his career – good for ninth on Mizzou’s single season and career top-10 lists

Side Note: I saw Mr Badie on Thursday afternoon at Target and I had to restrain myself from going full on Fan Girl on him. I mean, I already have his autograph from another time he and his fam were at Target, lol…

On to the Links! Go TIGERS!

Personal Update: Apparently, the position I interviewed for at length has been subjected to substantial delays in hiring so your girl will not be going anywhere FT job-wise anytime soon. Good thing I have gainful employment at the bullseye store, huh? Yay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

The Tribune’s Eric Blum wrote about Recruiting Coordinator/TE Coach Casey Woods leaving for a DL position at SMU, while Al Davis dropped the interim tag from DL line coach.

He was effective, players responded well to him, and he will probably be affordable. Nothing wrong with this https://t.co/eoqYLf8fDD — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) December 2, 2021

Coach Davis is ready.

I tell our @MizzouFootball DLine TRENCH 〽️OB….. “your attitude and your effort, you control that”‼️ Its recruiting time, it’s grind time! Time to put in WORK! — Coach AL Davis (@DLineGURU) December 2, 2021

The Rhett Lashlee-Casey Woods connection at SMU makes sense. They worked together at Auburn in two different stints, also on the same staff at Arkansas State. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 2, 2021

Beautiful (wipes nostalgic tears) reminder…

pic.twitter.com/StW505MYYw — Mizzou Football Out Of Context (@mizzouOOC) December 2, 2021

Check this out, Tiger fans. Vote often.

6️⃣ Tigers are on the #ProBowl ballot



Vote now at https://t.co/oc8QBhZ1Fr and keep an out for our social voting the next two weeks to get our to the game#MIZ pic.twitter.com/4bMxMf7qDq — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 1, 2021

Good Hoops & Not So Good Hoops

Good news! One of Mizzou’s basketball teams is GOOD. And it’s Robin Pingeton’s squad! They are off to an 8-0 start, their best since the 2015-16 season. The Tigers were led in scoring by the scorching hot shooting of Lauren Hansen (29 minutes, 16 points on 6-10 shooting and 2-4 from three, 1 rebound, 2 assists) and Aijha Blackwell (26 minutes, 16 points on 5-7 shooting and 1-3 from three, 15(!) rebounds, 2 assists). Next up? A Kim Mulkey-less (ew) Baylor on Saturday. According to Dave Matter, the Tigers sit at 25 in Real Time RPI but 145 in SOS.

Got it done together. Big test up next. #OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/aLFvhD4ns4 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 3, 2021

Check out Mama Dembele! https://t.co/vYXyko9pEr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) December 3, 2021

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou Swim & Dive heads to Springfield to take on Missouri State this weekend. More info at MUTigers.com

Mizzou Gymnastics gets their season kicked off with their Black & Gold intrasquad meet tonight before officially opening the regular season on January 7 against Ball State, SEMO, and Illinois State. From MUTigers.com:

Eleven Tigers return for 2022, led by All-American Sienna Schreiber on beam. Helen Hu (injured last season), Hannah McCrary and Sydney Schaffer return after helping Mizzou earn its highest-ever Southeastern Conference Championships score. Mizzou will also welcome six newcomers in the 2022 freshman class.

She has volunteered with a number of organizations, including the Special Olympics and Caleb’s Pitch, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support and memorable experiences to children battling serious medical conditions. In addition, Mangual-Duran has also dedicated time to getting involved with local schools in Columbia. In the classroom, she spends time reading with second grade students and has also became a pen pal with local elementary students.

Baseball lockout? Well, it gives you a chance to pay attention to Mizzou Baseball… and Mizzou Softball (my personal fave).

Hello Cards and Royals fans! I, too, dislike a lockout.



Here's advice - a New Year's resolution, even - that may help:



Go to #Mizzou Baseball games. Follow #SEC Baseball. Play starts mid-February.



You'll be so glad you did. — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) December 2, 2021

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)