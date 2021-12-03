It’s a Tyler Badie World and We’re All Just Happy to Be Along for the Ride

TYLER.BADIE.
I mean, that’s all you need to say at this point. That guy is just incredible and deserves every single accolade that comes to him. And there are a lot….
On Thursday, he was named Mizzou’s FIRST Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Badie, with his 3.83 GPA in his undergraduate major, Sports Management (Karen’s dream major), is currently persuing his master’s in Positive Coaching & Athletic Leadership (also Karen’s dream grad degree).
And, as we all know, he’s a DOAK Award finalist. From MUTigers.com:
A Doak Walker Award finalist, Badie set a new school record for single-season rushing yards (1,604). His touchdown at Arkansas was his 14th of the season and the 23rd of his career – good for ninth on Mizzou’s single season and career top-10 lists
Side Note: I saw Mr Badie on Thursday afternoon at Target and I had to restrain myself from going full on Fan Girl on him. I mean, I already have his autograph from another time he and his fam were at Target, lol…
On to the Links! Go TIGERS!
Personal Update: Apparently, the position I interviewed for at length has been subjected to substantial delays in hiring so your girl will not be going anywhere FT job-wise anytime soon. Good thing I have gainful employment at the bullseye store, huh? Yay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Yesterday at Rock M
- Nate and “Almost Married” BK were back with a new BTBS, talking Transferpalooza.
- Unfortunately, Nate must keep updating this pesky “Transfer Portal Losses” document.
- Nate also looked at the Heisman odds.
- Josh previewed the match up between Mizzou and that one team.
- Parker wrote a feature about SWIMMING! And I am here.for.it. My favorite thing to edit this year as I can fact check the hell out of this with no extra research!
- There’s a game thread and a post game for… THAT game from Parker. Ew. To be clear, the “Ew” is a double whammy for both the opponent AND the performance.
- COMING UP: SEC Power Rankings from Faller, a new “offseason” Pregamin from Josh, and the most depressing Study Hall I can recall… seriously, it made me cry (I wish I was kidding)
More Links:
Football
- The Tribune’s Eric Blum wrote about Recruiting Coordinator/TE Coach Casey Woods leaving for a DL position at SMU, while Al Davis dropped the interim tag from DL line coach.
- Coach Davis is ready.
- St Louis Post Dispatch: After a Turkey Day break, Dave Matter was back with an all new Thursday chat, and also wrote about Casey Woods leaving for SMU.
- KC Star: Lila asked where Mizzou might find themselves in the bowl game picture and wrote about Jatorian Hanford becoming the fifth Tiger in the transfer portal.
- Well, this is cool as hell. Congrats, fellas. Tyler was a unanimous selection, FWIW.
- Beautiful (wipes nostalgic tears) reminder…
- Check this out, Tiger fans. Vote often.
Good Hoops & Not So Good Hoops
- Good news! One of Mizzou’s basketball teams is GOOD. And it’s Robin Pingeton’s squad! They are off to an 8-0 start, their best since the 2015-16 season. The Tigers were led in scoring by the scorching hot shooting of Lauren Hansen (29 minutes, 16 points on 6-10 shooting and 2-4 from three, 1 rebound, 2 assists) and Aijha Blackwell (26 minutes, 16 points on 5-7 shooting and 1-3 from three, 15(!) rebounds, 2 assists). Next up? A Kim Mulkey-less (ew) Baylor on Saturday. According to Dave Matter, the Tigers sit at 25 in Real Time RPI but 145 in SOS.
- Let’s check out the recaps: Power Mizzou’s Michael Howie wrote about AB’s double-double. The Columbia Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski wrote, Mizzou women’s basketball drubs SIU-E, heads into matchup with No. 5 Baylor at 8-0. The Columbia Missourian’s Mia Belt wrote, Missouri keeps win streak alive with dominating win over SIUE.
- MAMA!!!! THAT’S OUR POINT GUARD!!
- Apparently, there was a men’s basketball game on Thursday. I think I suffered momentary amnesia, likely caused by some Obliviate charm (Hello, Potterheads) because I just cannot recall said game against said horrible University. Weird….Anyway, in case you are a masochist who likes to relive painful things, have at it: Mitchell Forde (PowerMizzou). VIDEO: Cuonzo Martin postgame (PowerMizzou). Eric Blum (Columbia Tribune). Lila Bromberg (KC Star). Dave Matter (STL Today). Matt Brolley (Columbia Missourian). Anthony Kristensen (Columbia Missourian). MUTigers.com recap.
Other Mizzou Sports
- Mizzou Swim & Dive heads to Springfield to take on Missouri State this weekend. More info at MUTigers.com
- Mizzou Gymnastics gets their season kicked off with their Black & Gold intrasquad meet tonight before officially opening the regular season on January 7 against Ball State, SEMO, and Illinois State. From MUTigers.com:
Eleven Tigers return for 2022, led by All-American Sienna Schreiber on beam. Helen Hu (injured last season), Hannah McCrary and Sydney Schaffer return after helping Mizzou earn its highest-ever Southeastern Conference Championships score. Mizzou will also welcome six newcomers in the 2022 freshman class.
- Congrats to third year Mizzou Volleyball player, Leandra Mangual-Duran, on her selection to the SEC Community Service Team. According to MUTigers.com:
She has volunteered with a number of organizations, including the Special Olympics and Caleb’s Pitch, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support and memorable experiences to children battling serious medical conditions. In addition, Mangual-Duran has also dedicated time to getting involved with local schools in Columbia. In the classroom, she spends time reading with second grade students and has also became a pen pal with local elementary students.
- Baseball lockout? Well, it gives you a chance to pay attention to Mizzou Baseball… and Mizzou Softball (my personal fave).
