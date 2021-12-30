Another blowout loss for Mizzou Hoops, but Trevon Brazile is still awesome

SEC Basketball Conference Play is Underway!

And to the surprise of no one, it didn’t exactly go well for the Missouri Tigers on the road at Rupp Arena against the 18th ranked Kentucky Wildcats. In an 83-56 loss, Mizzou dropped to under .500 (6-7 overall) for the first time this season and 0-1 in conference play. Yeah, this season is all but toast — and it’s not even January yet.

But hey, you know what? That 12-0 run was fun in the first half.

Well, that was fun while it lasted.

After that, there just wasn’t much going on. Brendan Wiese summed up the night perfectly.

Mizzou leads the nation 3p shots that go halfway down and spin out. — Brendan Wiese (@bwiese16) December 30, 2021

But if you’re looking for positives, especially in the blowout losses to kansas, Illinois, and now Kentucky — Trevon Brazile is certainly a bright spot. I really think that Mizzou has something to work with here.

Trevon Brazile plays basketball today. — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) December 29, 2021

At the very least, Trevon Brazile is a stud. Notable stat lines:



at kU: 10 pts, 2 BLKS



vs ILL: 11 pts, 5 REB , 6 BLKS



at UK: 4 pts, 5 REB, 2 BLKS



Sure, a lot is garbage time, but putting up that type of production vs those teams as a freshman is some kind of positive. #Mizzou — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) December 30, 2021

Just his fifth collegiate game.



Brazile has his second block of the night and 13th on the season. pic.twitter.com/IJ7ok9vGXV — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 30, 2021

Plenty more to come Sam Snelling’s Study Hall tomorrow.

Other SEC scores on Wednesday night:

No. 11 Auburn 70, No. 16 LSU 55

Mississippi State 81, Arkansas 68

Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60 (Woof, maybe it’s not all that bad)

Texas A&M 85, Central Arkansas 59

No. 19 Alabama 73, No. 14 Tennessee 68

Onto the links! M-I-Z! Hopefully Cuonzo is back for next Wednesday against Mississippi State, and good luck to the women’s basketball team against No. 1 South Carolina later tonight!

If you’re wanting to attend this evening’s game and don’t have tickets yet, reach out to Karen and she may still have some free ones to hand out. Special thanks to former Mizzou Athletics marketing guy, Zach Fisher, for buying up a ton and then enlisting her help to get them into fans’ hands.

Game story from Lila Bromberg: Mizzou Tigers basketball suffers another blowout loss, loses SEC opener at Kentucky, 83-56

Game story from Eric Blum: Kentucky downs Mizzou in Southeastern Conference opener

The 2022 Track Season is almost here



Check the schedule to follow along with us ⬇️#Compete4Missouri — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) December 29, 2021

ICYMI: Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS for a Mizzou Football season wrap up show

Former Mizzou defensive back and DeSmet Head Coach lands a job in the SEC. That’s a pretty good hire for LSU and will be something to watch out for St. Louis recruiting-wise.

Former Mizzou DB & De Smet HS head coach joining LSU staff. https://t.co/bFMx2EVQ1Y — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 29, 2021

I don’t normally talk about @Mekhi4Miller stats but, In 16 games at BVN I learned he had 140+ receptions, 1700+ yards, and 28 touchdowns while being doubled teamed 95+% of the time. People still want to sleep? . #MillerTime #StriveForGreatness — Greg Miller (@GMillerRealtor) December 28, 2021

Former Mizzou Quarterback Drew Lock is expected to start on Sunday against the Chargers, according to Broncos Head Coach, Nick Fangio. Go get ‘em, Drew! Sorry your head coach hates you.

QB Teddy Bridgewater was among the players who did not practice Wednesday.



QB Drew Lock is likely to start in #DENvsLAC, per Coach Fangio.



» https://t.co/7022RyLBTB pic.twitter.com/mf1uS9aRHl — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 29, 2021

Here’s a look at Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s non-conference numbers before SEC play starts! Check out Lauren’s non-con review early this morning, and their SC preview later on today.

Good scheduling here by former Mizzou great. Kim English. Back to Allen Fieldhouse. Beat kU, Kimmie!

Kansas hoops replaces Saturday's canceled/postponed game vs TCU with Kim English's George Mason Patriots — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 29, 2021

Can’t wait for Luther Burden to be at Mizzou next season!

. @lutherburden3 making all sorts of space for himself @MizzouFootball you got a good one pic.twitter.com/DZkLhmuJKQ — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) December 30, 2021

Here’s a picture of Marquis Gracial and Luther Burden at the Under Armor All-American Game in Orlando. The future is bright for Mizzou Football!

Missouri putting together one of top classes in the nation for ‘22 & these two are a big reason why - 5-Star WR Luther Burden & #ESPN300 in-state DT Marquis Gracial - Both checking in at @UANextFootball All-America Game @MizzouFootball #Mizzou @lutherburden3 @gracial_marquis pic.twitter.com/6sRfja8v0b — Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) December 28, 2021