Another blowout loss for Mizzou Hoops, but Trevon Brazile is still awesome

Mizzou Links for Thursday, December 30

By Sammy Stava

SEC Basketball Conference Play is Underway!

And to the surprise of no one, it didn’t exactly go well for the Missouri Tigers on the road at Rupp Arena against the 18th ranked Kentucky Wildcats. In an 83-56 loss, Mizzou dropped to under .500 (6-7 overall) for the first time this season and 0-1 in conference play. Yeah, this season is all but toast — and it’s not even January yet.

But hey, you know what? That 12-0 run was fun in the first half.

Well, that was fun while it lasted.

After that, there just wasn’t much going on. Brendan Wiese summed up the night perfectly.

But if you’re looking for positives, especially in the blowout losses to kansas, Illinois, and now Kentucky — Trevon Brazile is certainly a bright spot. I really think that Mizzou has something to work with here.

Plenty more to come Sam Snelling’s Study Hall tomorrow.

Other SEC scores on Wednesday night:

  • No. 11 Auburn 70, No. 16 LSU 55
  • Mississippi State 81, Arkansas 68
  • Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60 (Woof, maybe it’s not all that bad)
  • Texas A&M 85, Central Arkansas 59
  • No. 19 Alabama 73, No. 14 Tennessee 68

Onto the links! M-I-Z! Hopefully Cuonzo is back for next Wednesday against Mississippi State, and good luck to the women’s basketball team against No. 1 South Carolina later tonight!

If you’re wanting to attend this evening’s game and don’t have tickets yet, reach out to Karen and she may still have some free ones to hand out. Special thanks to former Mizzou Athletics marketing guy, Zach Fisher, for buying up a ton and then enlisting her help to get them into fans’ hands.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Former Mizzou Quarterback Drew Lock is expected to start on Sunday against the Chargers, according to Broncos Head Coach, Nick Fangio. Go get ‘em, Drew! Sorry your head coach hates you.
  • Here’s a look at Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s non-conference numbers before SEC play starts! Check out Lauren’s non-con review early this morning, and their SC preview later on today.
  • Good scheduling here by former Mizzou great. Kim English. Back to Allen Fieldhouse. Beat kU, Kimmie!
  • Can’t wait for Luther Burden to be at Mizzou next season!
  • Here’s a picture of Marquis Gracial and Luther Burden at the Under Armor All-American Game in Orlando. The future is bright for Mizzou Football!
