Missouri welcomes no. 1 South Carolina to open SEC play

Arguably the most exciting game on Mizzou’s schedule will be the one kicking off their conference schedule. The 11-2 Tigers welcome the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks to Columbia on Thursday night, when the Gamecocks will put their undefeated record — and maybe their No. 1 national ranking — on the line.

It is a well known fact that there is a rivalry between the two squads that naturally developed. Do I really want to delve into how that happened? Not at all. But I will say that having a rivalry develop instead of it being preset — I’m looking at you, Arkansas — makes the games even more entertaining.

South Carolina is ranked at the top of the college basketball heap for a reason. Aside from being undefeated, they’ve played one of the toughest schedules in the NCAA this season. In 12 non-conference games, they bulldozed through six Top 25 ranked teams like it’s their daily routine.

Mizzou, on the other hand, didn’t have South Carolina’s strength of schedule, but they did face tough competition and different play styles that can help give them the edge.

The Tigers are 3-8 overall against the Gamecocks, but do have a 3-2 home record. Home-court advantage and fan energy will be a huge plus for Mizzou.

If you’re going to match up against the best, you have to play like them. Here are some keys to defeating Columbia East.

Just give the ball to Haley Troup and LaDazhia Williams. If you don’t know why, they’re the South Carolina transfers...Okay y’all, I’m just joking around. (Or am I?)

Now for the real stuff.

1. Shoot like your life depends on it

The last thing an offense wants to do against South Carolina is get punished at the rim by Aliyah Boston. Mizzou is going to be at a pretty decent size disadvantage, depending on how Coach Staley decides to use her bench. Going inside when a shooter is wide open will help keep the ball rolling.

South Carolina does a great job of limiting shooting percentages from beyond-the-arc, allowing only 26.7%, but Mizzou is full of sharpshooters. It’s going to take all five players on the Gamecocks’ defense to stop the Tigers from throwing up every shot they can.

2. Force Staley to go to her bench

Now this is a fun part that I have been waiting to write about for months. Top teams like South Carolina, UConn and Baylor don’t run more than a six/seven person rotation. At the Gamecocks’ last game against Stanford, Staley played 10, but only really used seven players for the majority of the game. It takes a lot for these coaches to go to their bench. Some won’t even go when there’s two minutes left in a game and they’re up by more than 20 points.

By any means necessary, Mizzou has to find a way to force Staley to insert her bench players. If the Tigers can get South Carolina to play loose with the ball, it may happen. The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 178 times, while forcing 162.

I don’t have the solution for this to happen and it’s a long-shot. But if anyone can find a way, the Tigers can.

3. Someone other than Aijha Blackwell needs to grab rebounds

Blackwell will continue to fight for rebounds like she’s done all season. But when matched up against Boston and Victaria Saxton, reinforcements are a must.

I’m not saying Mama Dembele needs to go in and fight for the boards — if she gets a few over Boston, I’ll fall off my chair. Hayley Frank and Haley Troup, although still at a height disadvantage, must relieve some of that pressure on Blackwell.

Mizzou is well-rested and ready for this fight. May Williams get her first W against her former team and may both her and Troup make the opposing fans sad.