WOMEN’S.BASKETBALL.SCHOOL.

HOLY S$&*. THEY DID IT. THEY REALLY DID IT.

You guys… having to compete against South Carolina with no students is one thing — thanks, SEC — but having to compete against the consensus No. 1 team in the all the land on a night with half your team decimated by Covid protocols? Not what one would call a recipe for success. No double-double/best player on the team/SEC-leading rebounder, Aijha Blackwell? Noooooo. No freshman Izzy Higginbottom, who is good for a bunch of minutes and a solid 7+ points a game? Ugh. No backups in Micah Linthacum, Jayla Kelly, Skylah Travis, and De’Necia Trusty? Sigh. No Ashleen Bracey on the sidelines, who was IN CHARGE of the scout?

Even more impressive about Mizzou's win: Tonight's game was assistant coach Ashleen Bracey's scout - and she had to Zoom with the team leading up to the game, among those in health/safety protocols. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 31, 2021

But you know what, y’all?

IT DIDN’T F’ING MATTER. BECAUSE THE MISSOURI TIGERS KNOCKED OFF THE NUMBER ONE TEAM IN THE WHOLE ENTIRE COUNTRY ON THURSDAY NIGHT ON A ROTATION OF SEVEN (SEVEN!!!) WITH 0.10 SECONDS LEFT IN OVERTIME AND OMG, I CAN’T STOP TYPING IN CAPS.

Loved every minute of hanging out with my almost 6200 closest friends in the loudest environment I can remember at Mizzou Arena in quite some time.

Let’s get to some highlights, shall we? I honestly wish I could share them all, including the ones on my phone, but this would go on forever and I’m exhausted.

Here’s the winning shot. Lauren Hansen. ICE IN HER VEINS.

Game winning shot by Lauren Hansen with 0.1 second left! ⁦@MizzouWBB⁩ pulls off the huge upset, shocking #1 South Carolina 70-69! pic.twitter.com/7RXurv5NK8 — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) December 31, 2021

And the game-winning call from Mizzou announcer, Brad Trenago. Chills.

From Coach P’s postgame:

Watch: Hear from #Mizzou WBB coach Robin Pingeton after tonight's upset over No. 1 South Carolina: "I don't know how to read in the odds in Vegas...but I guarantee you it's 100 to zero and no one's got us winning this game." ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Mg9lApVfPY — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) December 31, 2021

From BenFred:

Check the bench. One for the fact it’s almost empty. Two for the celebration. Awesome. https://t.co/ZPdaP3KzUA — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) December 31, 2021

From KOMU Sports Director, Ben Arnet:

70

69@MizzouWBB knocks off the No.1 team in America in OT.

The fact that they did this with only 8 players and w/out Alijah Blackwell should get them a bid to the NCAA Tournament alone.

Lauren Hansen the winner.@sophaller & @Lbreezzyy bringing the energy all night. pic.twitter.com/nLp2fdiIKw — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) December 31, 2021

Not gonna lie. Shed some tears (I willingly let sports impact my mood, SAM, and I’m good with it). Screamed my lungs out so now my throat hurts and my voice will probably have some issues (sure my coworkers will be thankful for that in the AM, lol). Jumped up and down like a lunatic. It was all worth it. So, a HUGE thanks goes to former Athletic Department marketing twitter friend, Zach Fisher, for donating the the tix for me and my friends and all the strangers I met online who wanted tix… You’re amazing. This school is amazing. Build a damn Robin statue right now.

THAT JUST HAPPENED



Missouri upsets No. 1 South Carolina in OT! pic.twitter.com/VLIrHwBIcS — espnW (@espnW) December 31, 2021

I thought it when I was young and I stand by it today, @CoachPingeton is one of the best coaches I have ever seen. Congratulations to you, Coach P! — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) December 31, 2021

So if I end up with a hoarse voice and no sleep Thursday night? It was WORTH IT. WORTH.IT. Because OMG, Mizzou beat South Carolina and Dawn Staley (who, while I personally respect and find to be an incredible hoops coach, people reallllly don’t like) and sweet jesus, it was some sort of a magic. The win even brought SHERYL CROW to twitter to talk about it. WHAT??

sheryl into ncaa wbb is the energy we need going into 2022 https://t.co/oCD3scqIDM — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) December 31, 2021

LaDazhia Williams decided that she was going to do everything possible to get the W against her former school. Still not playing at 100%, but knowing her teammates would need her, she was in the starting lineup, and was instrumental.

But really. Well said, Matt Michaels.

This @MizzouWBB win is one of the greatest wins in #Mizzou history.



Not just women's basketball history. The history of the University of Missouri.



Congrats to @CoachPingeton, ther staff, and the team. An all-timer over No. 1 South Carolina! — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) December 31, 2021

The national media’s responses were also glorious.

It's wild to beat South Carolina, period.



It's unfathomable to do it with just 8 available players. — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) December 31, 2021

Absolutely INCREDIBLE. @MizzouWBB just pulled off one of the greatest upsets I've seen.



With only 8 players total vs #1 team in the country, they beat the Gamecocks in Overtime.



Their 1st victory over the AP #1 team in program history.



Wow. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 31, 2021

And for the love of God, can some of this amazing juju rub off on the men’s team? Some of them were there, after all.

MOVING ON FOR A MINUTE.

Before the game on Thursday, I started working on the links, and I just LOVED this story.

The Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski looked at recent graduate (and First Gen College Student!) LaDazhia Williams’ journey, which comes full circle vs. South Carolina. It’s a really great, really heart-felt story that I HIGHLY recommend. Here’s a little nugget, regarding LDW’s transfer from South Carolina to Mizzou, where she really found herself:

What she found in Missouri was bigger than just an opportunity to earn more playing time. In the 2020-21 season, Williams started 18 of 21 games for the Tigers and averaged 12.4 points to go with 4.2 rebounds per game. Williams found an environment that was going to push her forward and lift her up. “Being in the right environment, just having my teammates and the coaches always supporting me, uplifting me,” Williams said. “It helped on and off the court.”

On to the Links! HAPPY NEW YEAR. Here’s hoping 2022 brings health, happiness, a bunch of W’s (especially unexpected ones) for ALL of Mizzou’s sports teams, and a nationally ranked WBB team.

Check it out: #Mizzou WBB head coach Robin Pingeton addressed the ELECTRIC crowd after tonight's upset over No. 1 South Carolina.



She opened with, "well happy new year!" pic.twitter.com/OWUvPR24Hk — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) December 31, 2021

