Transfer OL from Buffalo commits to Missouri

Nothing like ending the year with a bit of recruiting news!

It’s been a year of historic recruiting success for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff, so it makes all the sense in the world that 2021 would end on a positive ‘crootin note. Mizzou was a little slow to jump on the transfer portal at the end of the regular season, only adding their first player a few days before Christmas.

But Drinkwitz is back in the win column after snagging OL transfer Bence Polgar out of the portal.

There’s not a ton of information out there about Polgar, but we do know he started 11 games in 2021, all of which came at the center position. That’s a big area of need for the Tigers in 2022 with the loss of Michael Maietti.

Polgar had only reported a few new offers since announcing his transfer on December 29, one of which came from mid-major powerhouse Coastal Carolina.

Get to know: Bence Polgar

Hometown: Wayne Hills, NJ

Former School: University of Buffalo

Position: Offensive Line

Ht/Wt: 6’3”, 288

Rivals Ranking: 2-star, 5.3

247Composite Ranking: 2-star, 0.7842

Total announced offers: 3

Offers to note: Buffalo, Temple, Sacred Heart, Penn State (Interest)

As with any offensive lineman, Polgar doesn’t have any stats that we can use to quantify or measure how well he played in 2021. It does seem promising, however, that he started 11 games as a sophomore and that his team averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game. In writing about the Bulls’ transfer portal losses, Buffalo News called him a “key cog” to the 2021 team. At the very least, Drinkwitz is adding experienced depth to a position that will lose an All American in Michael Maietti.

What they’re saying: