College football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions, betting odds

It’s here! Today is Championship Saturday, when all the little conferences with Championship Games schedule their games all on the same day. It’s been 7 years since Missouri last played in a Championship game, and since then Alabama has played in six championship games and Georgia will be playing in their fifth championship games. Competitive balance everyone!

Today Alabama and Georgia will play for the SEC Championship. A win for Bama likely means they’re locked into the CFB Playoff, a win for Georgia means they’re certainly the top seed.

Mizzou Women’s basketball take their undefeated record on the road to take on top 5 Baylor. Lauren will have a preview up shortly, and they’ll also be IN ATTENDANCE covering the game. Pretty cool to get some road game coverage. Happy Saturday everyone!

SEC Football Championship: Time, Location

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, December 4th, 2021

LOCATION: Mercedes Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA.

SEC Football Championship: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: CBS

STREAM: CBS Paramount

SEC Football Championship: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over Alabama, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 49.5.

Games To Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Baylor (9) Oklahoma State (5) 6 46 ABC 11:00 AM Kent State 3.5 Northern Illinois 74.5 ESPN 2:00 PM Utah State San Diego State (19) 6 49.5 FOX 2:30 PM Appalachian State 3 Louisiana (24) 52.5 ESPN 3:00 PM Georgia (1) 6.5 Alabama (3) 49.5 CBS 3:00 PM Houston (21) Cincinnati (4) 10.5 52.5 ABC 7:00 PM Michigan (2) 11 Iowa (13) 43.5 FOX 7:00 PM Pittsburgh (15) 3.5 Wake Forest 71.5 ABC

