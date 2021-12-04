Missouri heads to Waco for a major road test

The Missouri Tigers are having an amazing start to the season. They are 8-0, brought home some hardware and have faced solid competition.

But it’s Big 12/SEC Challenge time and the Tigers drew a tough competitor in the no. 5 Baylor Lady Bears. Baylor Women’s Basketball has one of the most storied programs in college basketball. They’ve won a multitude of Big 12 and national championships and continue to blow the NCAA away.

Under new head coach Nicki Collen (formerly the head coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream), the Lady Bears are 7-1 on the season with their sole loss to then no. 3 Maryland. But don’t let that stop you from thinking there isn’t a chance. Mizzou came close to defeating five ranked teams last season, with the scoring deficit being single digits. Don’t let Baylor’s dominance stop you from believing Mizzou has a chance.

Here are some major keys to defeating Baylor.

Shut down Nalyssa Smith at all costs.

Smith is one of the absolute best players in the country, and has a legitimate case to be the no. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. She is an absolute beast everywhere on the floor: she can drive to the basket with ease, crash the boards and can block shots. She’s averaging 19.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. But all great players have to have some weaknesses, and despite the majority of her points being in the paint, she struggles at the foul line, shooting only 79%. Smith also doesn’t have the versatility to shoot threes, which is not much of an issue due to the teammates she’s surrounded by, but nearly all of her points come from the paint. She’s also leading Baylor in total turnovers with 27.

Mizzou absolutely needs to ensure Smith is uncomfortable for all 40 minutes. Playing tight defense down low, driving to the lane and forcing her to foul and forcing her to pass the ball will be key to slowing her and the rest of the Lady Bears down.

2. Defense has improved by leaps and bounds. It’s time to bring their A-game.

As I said before, Baylor is full of top notch talent. The Lady Bears have another great post player in Queen Egbo that will take over the inside if Smith is struggling. She has only shot one three all season so it is clear her strength is crashing the boards and producing down low. She is averaging 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

On the perimeter, the Lady Bears have two sharpshooters who will cause damage from beyond the arc. Jordan Lewis and Sarah Andrews are the top three point shooters on the Bears, shooting 34.3% and 42.9%, respectively. The Tigers do have a strong perimeter defense, headlined by Mama Dembele. But everyone is going to need to step up a hundred notches in order to shut down Lewis and Andrews.

3. Protect the ball at all costs!